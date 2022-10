Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL

1603 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BENFORD, JAMEISHA QUION

1002 BELMEADE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT

1000 CRUTCHFIELD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BROWN, BENJAMIN SPENCER

4619 DELASCHMITT ROAD RED BANK, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAREATHERS, JAMIYAH M

2314 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



COPE, JASON ELLIOTT

1516 PALMETTO SANDS CT BEAUFORT, 29902

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COUEY, PAMELA ALAIN

857 PARADISE DR CORDOVA, 38018

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CROWELL, JOHN MURDOCH

3909 MEADOW LANE CHATTANOGOA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, ALEATHIA MARIE

1009 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111514

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DEWS, WAYNE

4503 FAGAN ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON

748 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS

410 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI



GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON

843 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GLADDEN, JEREMY RYAN

4063 KEITH VALLEY RD COHUTTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



GOINS, BILLY JACK

110 BETSY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GORE, DANIEL WALTER

1106 HARBER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



GREEN, JIMMY CHARLES

3218 GELSA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HALVERSEN, HAYLEY BURKE

362 CODY WAY TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HORTON, SYMONE NICOLE

500 MLK BLVD APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HOWARD, JESSICA LEANN

6 CRABTREE CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JEWELL, KIEHL SANFORD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KING, BERNARDIA LAFRENCHY

3274 COVINGTON PIKE DR APT E DECATUR, 30032

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KIRBY, ALI NICOLLE

1689 ANDOVER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 374213236

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



LEAKS III, ETROMA

1235 5TH AVE COLUMBUS, 31901

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARSHALL, ULYSSES STEVESON

727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MCIVOR, KAYLA FAITH

4906 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OVERBY, CARI RENEE

471 EAST TEEMS ROADS RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)



PACK, GREGGORY SHILES

5836 RAGNAR DR HIXSON, 373433621

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



PATY, ZACHARY DOUGLAS

4721 RIDGE CREST RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



PEREZ, JUAN ANDRES

2901 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PEREZ, ROBERTO LOARCA

4103 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



QUALLS, JULIA DEE

1204 14 ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE



TREMBLE, ERIC J

2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



VASQUEZ, FERMIN

2003 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WATSON, NINA RENTHIA

5005 18TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073437

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WEINGARTEN, SARAH KAY

1615 BAY MIST DR GULF BREEZE, 32563

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



WILLIAMS, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

1700 JACKSON ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374041315

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S