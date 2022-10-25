4th Arrest Made In Assault, Robbery Of Youtuber After Chase From Westside To A Crash Into A Building Under Construction On Read Avenue

 Tuesday, October 25, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Wade Humphrey
Wade Humphrey

Police have made a fourth arrest in the alleged aggravated robbery and assault of Youtuber Miko Worldwide (Michael Wolfgang Nichol) in Chattanooga.

Wade Sherod Humphrey, 31, was arrested after leading police on a dangerous chase from the Westside to where he wrecked on Read Avenue. 

Shannon Vinson, Taizon Vinson and Ronald Blackwell were taken into custody earlier.

Humphrey gave his address as 1718 St.

Kelley St. 

Police said they spotted Humphrey in a gold Chevrolet Malibu on Monday at 11:28 p.m. Officers tried to stop him on Grove Street, but he sped away, going 60 mph in a 25 mph. Police said he blew through several stop signs and then through a red light at the busy intersection at 20th and Market. 

Police said he went through a construction fence and struck a residential building that is under construction. He also struck a vehicle parked on the side of the road. A bag of marijuana was found in the center console along with 40 percocet pills. 

Police said Humphrey does not have a valid driver's license.

Nichol, who goes around the world making videos featuring the "raw streets" and "hoods,"  was in Chattanooga recently for a video posted earlier.

A detective said Nichol showed up at the Police Services Center on Sept. 1 on a delayed robbery report.

He said the day before he and two other videographers met with a man near the Avondale Recreation Center. 

He said when they arrived there were 6-7 black males, ages 18-24, all displaying handguns. He said it was decided to follow the group to a second location. When they arrived there, they all walked into a house, where he said he was hit with a metal pan, causing a laceration to his forehead. He said he was also struck in the right side of his face with another object, causing a bruise to his left cheek.

He said all the males with guns were pointing them at him and the two other videographers.

Nichol said they then took all their wallets and cell phones. They went through his phone and found CashApp banking information through Wells Fargo and Chime App. He said they would hold the phone up to his face so that it would give them access to the money.

He said they tried to wire money in amounts of $10,000 and $15,000 and were unsuccessful. They were able to go to an ATM using Wells Fargo and took out two $500 transactions. They used Cash App to transfer $4,926 to a person named Shannon V. They were able to transfer around $700 of other of his funds, he said.

They took the keys to all the videographers' vehicles and found a gun inside one, the report says.

Nichol said the two other videographers were not going to press charges and were not going to report the incident. Police said Nichol initially said he also was not going to prosecute, but he later changed his mind.

Police said Nichol called back saying the perpetrators had made a video bragging about robbing him and were displaying items taken from him, including a gold necklace and a large gold medallion. Police were able to locate the video on Instagram and preserved it.

Police were able to identify the three people in the video. 

Police said two of the three were out on bond for weapon and drug offenses at the time.

Police said Nichols picked those three out of a photo lineup and also identified two others as taking part in the robbery.

Police said they were given the location of where Nichol had gone to the house with the group as 1803 Taylor St. 

Miko Worldwide first visited Chattanooga in June to make a video that is still posted.

Other videos show suspects talking about the alleged robbery.

Police said Humphrey was the one who took the victim's bank card to an ATM and made two $500 withdrawals. 

Police said they have video showing Humphrey hit the victim twice in the head with a pot or pan. They said he is seen holding the victim's hair and holding his head down while striking him with a closed fist several times. He is also seen holding an AR-style pistol and handing it to another person.

Humphrey has a previous felony charge.

He is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, evading arrest, several drug charges, several stop sign violations, speeding, driving on a revoked license, and failure to exercise due care.

 


