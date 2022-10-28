 Friday, October 28, 2022 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Blotter: Erratic Driver At Walmart Blames Left-Wing Agenda; 3 Women Steal Over $4,000 In Fragrances

Friday, October 28, 2022

Police were called to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. where an employee said a white dually truck almost hit multiple cars in the parking lot. According to other employees at Walmart, the driver is a regular in the store and is constantly disrespectful and drives erratically. The officer found the driver of the truck at the self-checkout counter as he was paying. The officer asked the man what the issue was that evening and he said he had gotten into an argument with another driver as they were coming from Georgia. Along the way, the other vehicle's driver flipped him off which in turn enraged the man. This argument followed all the way into the Walmart parking lot where the man almost struck multiple vehicles. The officer explained to the man his actions were unacceptable and as such Walmart would be trespassing him from all properties for two years. He took offense to this and said it was all left-wing oriented before leaving the property.

* * *

An anonymous complainant called in suspicious activity on Breakwater Drive. Police arrived and spoke with a man at the residence who said he is watching the house for its owner. The man apparently had a key to the residence and correctly identified the home's owner. The officer was unable to make contact with the owner.

* * *

A woman on Colonial Drive told police her car was broken into overnight. She said there was no damage to her vehicle, that she must have left it unlocked. She said two suspects were seen on her ring camera, but she was unable to identify who they were. They stole hair clippers valued at $400 from her car. That was all she noticed that was taken.

* * *

Police were called to Kirkland Avenue where there was confusion between a husband and wife about taking the kids. The wife had called the daughter for a tow truck, but with the language barrier the daughter was unsure on the situation. There was no need for police.

* * *

An employee with Brown Acres Golf Course at 406 Brown Road told police they had a golf cart damaged that was being driven by a man. The employee took officers to the damaged golf cart where police saw the golf cart had both front tires facing outward. It appeared that the golf cart was driven off of an incline where the front tires were off the ground for a short time before striking the ground causing damage to the front tires. The employee estimated the damage to be over $1,000. Police were unable to speak with the driver because a high priority call came in.

* * *

A man on Foust Street told police he didn’t want a woman in his house anymore. Officers spoke to the woman, who didn’t want to provide any information, and she said she was willing to leave but needed a phone to call a friend to pick her up. Officers were working on trying to get her a phone when she became irate and left.

* * *

A man at the Chattanooga Choo Choo told police his black 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was broken into sometime overnight. The thief took a Charter Arms Pink Lady 38 revolver and Garmin GPS. The man doesn't know how the Jeep was entered. He is sure it was locked when left. There is no damage to the vehicle. He will call back with his serial number once he returns home.

* * *

Police were asked by the manager of RimTyme wheel store at 5787 Brainerd Road to please ask the homeless people to move along behind their business. They didn’t want them trespassed, but just wanted them to vacate the premises. Police did this.

* * *

Several people called police complaining that a homeless man has been loitering and sleeping in the park just outside their residence on Tacoa Avenue. Police spoke with the man and once again told him that he cannot sleep in the park. Police asked him to leave and he said he would. Police told him that he can enjoy the park like everyone else but he cannot live in the park and sleep on the ground and table. The man said he will not sleep there from now on.

* * *

The owner of Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. told police a group of people staying in room 225 were past the checkout time. He said he told them four times, but was unable to remove them from the room. He told police he wanted the people trespassed. An officer spoke with the people in the room - two men and one woman. One man and woman were siblings, and the other man was the son of the woman. The officer told them to pack their things and leave the room. They said their mom was on her way to pick them up. The officer told them they had been trespassed and they needed to pack their belongings and leave the premises. They complied and left without incident.

* * *

An officer saw a yellow Porsche Cayenne behind the Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. The vehicle appeared to be spray painted yellow and had the rims spray painted black. There were cobwebs on the tires connecting to the bumper. It appeared to have been parked there for a lengthy time. The vehicle was run through NCIC but came back not stolen.

* * *

Police were called to 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. where a store manager said three black females wearing masks shoplifted over $4,000 in fragrances. The suspects were in and out in under two minutes. The suspects left in a possible silver SUV, possibly a Rogue. The officer saw a video of the theft. Charges are pending identification of the suspects.


October 28, 2022

Approval Given On Land For Ambulance Drop-Off For Parkridge East In East Ridge

October 28, 2022

Person Stabbed On Angela Drive; Suspect Is Arrested

October 28, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Parkridge Hospital East currently uses the 9000 block of Peck Drive in East Ridge for the ambulance drop off. The hospital requested that the city of East Ridge abandon that 50 feet by 362 feet ... (click for more)

A person was stabbed on Angela Drive early Friday morning. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a stabbing at 3:42 a.m. in the 4900 block of Angela Drive. Upon arrival, police made ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Approval Given On Land For Ambulance Drop-Off For Parkridge East In East Ridge

Parkridge Hospital East currently uses the 9000 block of Peck Drive in East Ridge for the ambulance drop off. The hospital requested that the city of East Ridge abandon that 50 feet by 362 feet length of the road to ensure access to the hospital in the future. The request was recommended by the city’s planning commission and a public hearing took place Oct. 13 at a city council ... (click for more)

Person Stabbed On Angela Drive; Suspect Is Arrested

A person was stabbed on Angela Drive early Friday morning. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a stabbing at 3:42 a.m. in the 4900 block of Angela Drive. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim and secured the scene. At this time, the victim's injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police have a ... (click for more)

Opinion

Parkridge CEO Thanks Soddy Daisy

I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Soddy Daisy, Sale Creek and north Hamilton County communities. Parkridge Health recently received approval from the state of Tennessee to build a freestanding emergency room in Soddy Daisy that will serve the northwest area of Hamilton County. This approval would not have been possible without the support of the citizens, businesses ... (click for more)

Keep Our Job Safe, Vote Yes On Amendment 1

Amendment 1 is an important legislative item for us Tennesseans. Vote yes on keeping Tennessee a Right to Work state, where we get to decide if we want to keep our right to work anywhere we want, without being forced to join a union. Opponents of the amendment will tell you, Right to Work “only guarantees the right of an employer to fire you.” What they won’t tell you is some ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Working To Find 5 Starters

Tennessee’s media day for women’s basketball on Wednesday coincided with the release of the USA Today coaches’ preseason top 25 poll, which had the Lady Vols at No. 4. The day’s events showcased what went into that ranking. Players subbed in and out of practice drills in waves. UT coach Kellie Harper and her staff were working with 15 players. During her press conference beforehand, ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: SEC Pics Week 9

I don't know how to act this deep into the season with Tennessee still being unbeaten and currently ranked third in the country. And for the first time ever, the Vols are being talked up as a definite playoff contender. Last week, I picked four of five games correctly giving me a total score of 68-8. That's 89%. Arkansas at Auburn The Hogs are 4-3 overall but they've lost ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors