Police Blotter: Erratic Driver At Walmart Blames Left-Wing Agenda; 3 Women Steal Over $4,000 In Fragrances

Police were called to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. where an employee said a white dually truck almost hit multiple cars in the parking lot. According to other employees at Walmart, the driver is a regular in the store and is constantly disrespectful and drives erratically. The officer found the driver of the truck at the self-checkout counter as he was paying. The officer asked the man what the issue was that evening and he said he had gotten into an argument with another driver as they were coming from Georgia. Along the way, the other vehicle's driver flipped him off which in turn enraged the man. This argument followed all the way into the Walmart parking lot where the man almost struck multiple vehicles. The officer explained to the man his actions were unacceptable and as such Walmart would be trespassing him from all properties for two years. He took offense to this and said it was all left-wing oriented before leaving the property.

* * *

An anonymous complainant called in suspicious activity on Breakwater Drive. Police arrived and spoke with a man at the residence who said he is watching the house for its owner. The man apparently had a key to the residence and correctly identified the home's owner. The officer was unable to make contact with the owner.

* * *

A woman on Colonial Drive told police her car was broken into overnight. She said there was no damage to her vehicle, that she must have left it unlocked. She said two suspects were seen on her ring camera, but she was unable to identify who they were. They stole hair clippers valued at $400 from her car. That was all she noticed that was taken.

* * *

Police were called to Kirkland Avenue where there was confusion between a husband and wife about taking the kids. The wife had called the daughter for a tow truck, but with the language barrier the daughter was unsure on the situation. There was no need for police.

* * *

An employee with Brown Acres Golf Course at 406 Brown Road told police they had a golf cart damaged that was being driven by a man. The employee took officers to the damaged golf cart where police saw the golf cart had both front tires facing outward. It appeared that the golf cart was driven off of an incline where the front tires were off the ground for a short time before striking the ground causing damage to the front tires. The employee estimated the damage to be over $1,000. Police were unable to speak with the driver because a high priority call came in.

* * *

A man on Foust Street told police he didn’t want a woman in his house anymore. Officers spoke to the woman, who didn’t want to provide any information, and she said she was willing to leave but needed a phone to call a friend to pick her up. Officers were working on trying to get her a phone when she became irate and left.

* * *

A man at the Chattanooga Choo Choo told police his black 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was broken into sometime overnight. The thief took a Charter Arms Pink Lady 38 revolver and Garmin GPS. The man doesn't know how the Jeep was entered. He is sure it was locked when left. There is no damage to the vehicle. He will call back with his serial number once he returns home.

* * *

Police were asked by the manager of RimTyme wheel store at 5787 Brainerd Road to please ask the homeless people to move along behind their business. They didn’t want them trespassed, but just wanted them to vacate the premises. Police did this.

* * *

Several people called police complaining that a homeless man has been loitering and sleeping in the park just outside their residence on Tacoa Avenue. Police spoke with the man and once again told him that he cannot sleep in the park. Police asked him to leave and he said he would. Police told him that he can enjoy the park like everyone else but he cannot live in the park and sleep on the ground and table. The man said he will not sleep there from now on.

* * *

The owner of Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. told police a group of people staying in room 225 were past the checkout time. He said he told them four times, but was unable to remove them from the room. He told police he wanted the people trespassed. An officer spoke with the people in the room - two men and one woman. One man and woman were siblings, and the other man was the son of the woman. The officer told them to pack their things and leave the room. They said their mom was on her way to pick them up. The officer told them they had been trespassed and they needed to pack their belongings and leave the premises. They complied and left without incident.

* * *

An officer saw a yellow Porsche Cayenne behind the Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. The vehicle appeared to be spray painted yellow and had the rims spray painted black. There were cobwebs on the tires connecting to the bumper. It appeared to have been parked there for a lengthy time. The vehicle was run through NCIC but came back not stolen.

* * *

Police were called to 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. where a store manager said three black females wearing masks shoplifted over $4,000 in fragrances. The suspects were in and out in under two minutes. The suspects left in a possible silver SUV, possibly a Rogue. The officer saw a video of the theft. Charges are pending identification of the suspects.