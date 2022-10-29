Police Blotter: Woman Thinks She Hears Burglar In Her Locked House; Woman Feels Threatened By Tow Truck Owner

Police responded to a burglary in progress on Tunnel Boulevard. A woman said she was sitting in the living room watching TV and heard someone inside the house. She believed they made entrance through the back door and said they were still inside. Police searched the residence, finding the rear door to be locked, and no one was inside.

* * *

A woman at Sam’s Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. told police a black female in a white Chevy SUV got angry at her and cursed her. She had no identifying information on the woman, who had left the scene.

* * *

An employee at O’Reilly Auto Parts at 3140 Cummings Hwy. told police a white male became angry at him for unknown matters and left the store in a violent manner. He said the man got into his vehicle, slammed the door, and sped out of the parking lot. He gave police the man’s name.

* * *

The owner of Dynamo’s General Country Store at 2919 Cummings Hwy. was selling a vehicle and the vehicle sits in the front of his business, close to the main road. He came into work one day and observed a slight crack in his windshield. He didn’t want to file a property damage report and only requested a miscellaneous report.

* * *

A woman was caught by Walmart employees at 490 Greenway View Dr. for shoplifting $110 of miscellaneous items. She was trespassed from Walmart. Walmart didn’t want to prosecute at this time.

* * *

An officer responded to a delayed accident at 5526 Brainerd Road. A man said he was making a left turn from Eastgate Loop onto Brainerd Road through a green light when a collision occurred with a vehicle that ran the red light at the intersection. They had already exchanged information and notified his insurance company, and the other driver was not there when police arrived.

* * *

A man told police he was the owner of a contract cleaning service for Miller Industries at 8503 Hilltop Dr. The owner said a woman called him saying that one of their trainees had become aggressive and uncooperative while she was walking him through his job details. The owner directed the woman to leave the property for her safety. She returned after police arrived. She said the trainee was fine one minute, but seemed agitated and angry the next. The trainee wasn’t there when police arrived.

* * *

A woman on Boriss Drive told police she was receiving harassing text messages and phone calls. She said she had received multiple threatening text messages and phone calls from her son’s girlfriend’s father. The woman said the situation began with her refusing to let her 21-year-old son stay the night with his 20-year-old girlfriend. She said the father had taken offense to this and began harassing her from approximately 1:30 p.m. until approximately 10 p.m. with text messages and phone calls saying she was being ridiculous and annoying. She didn’t want to press charges at this time. She only wanted to make note of the incident in case it continued.

* * *

A man at 4400 Rossville Blvd. told police he was traveling north on Rossville Boulevard and crossed over the railroad tracks. When he crossed the tracks, his front passenger tire blew on his Toyota Camry. He needed a report to see if the city of Chattanooga would pay for the damages.

* * *

A woman in an apartment at 518 Latimore St. was in a disorder with the residents of another apartment. She said when a woman in the other apartment has guests over, she becomes aggressive to her neighbors for no reason. The officer spoke with two women in the other apartment who said the first woman was the aggressor. The officer told the two women to leave the other woman alone. The officer also spoke to a resident in the complex who said the people in the other apartment were the ones that started the disorder. Everyone involved agreed to leave one another alone.

* * *

Police were called to Slayton Street multiple times through the night for noise complaints. A neighbor contacted police and wanted to make a report for documentation purposes. While police were on scene speaking with the complainant, there was no notable noise coming from the residence.

* * *

A woman told police she went to pick up her towed vehicle from a wrecker lot on Dayton Boulevard and the owner was very mean to her in front of her kids. He told her he would tow her vehicle again if she doesn’t park in the correct parking stall at her new assigned parking space at her apartment complex. She felt as though that was a threat and wanted to make a police report.