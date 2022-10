Chattanooga Fire and Chattanooga Police were on the scene at the Bank of America on Gunbarrel Road late Monday morning and tests were done on an unknown substance found at the bank.

Fire officials said shortly after noon, "All tests came back negative for any hazard. The bank is reopening at this time and CFD companies are returning to service."

Squad 7, Squad 1, Hazmat-1, Battalion 2 (Blue Shift) and CFD’s Special Operations Division went on the call.