 Monday, October 3, 2022 71.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Arrest Made In Home Invasion, Attempted Rape In East Lake

Monday, October 3, 2022
Juan Montejo Francisco
Juan Montejo Francisco

Chattanooga Police said an arrest has been made in a home invasion and attempted rape in East Lake.

Juan Montejo Francisco, 27, of 3222 7th Ave., admitted carrying out the Thursday incident and said he paid his rent and electric bill with money taken in the robbery.

Police had responded to a house on E. 36th Street where a woman said through an interpreter that  her husband had left for work around 7:30 a.m. She said around 9:30 to 10 a.m. she heard the unlocked front door open and then close.

She said a man opened her bedroom door and approached her with a knife while she was lying in bed. She said he spoke in English while demanding cash. After she told him she did not speak English, he repeated the demand in Spanish.

The woman said the man put a box cutter to her throat and forced her to take money from her wallet. It was $300 in cash.

She said he also forced her to break open her piggy bank, which contained $1,500 cash.

The woman said the man then put the knife in his pocket and told her to get on the bed. She said he began to pull on her shirt and skirt, trying to pull them off. She said she managed to get up on the bed and to jump out the bedroom window.

She said the man ran out the front door and got into a small to mid-size white vehicle with possible dark wheels. He drove off towards Rossville Boulevard.

A detective who was given a video of the vehicle spotted it that afternoon and stopped it. Francisco, who was driving it, was then taken to the Police Services Center for questioning.

 

 


October 3, 2022

Police Blotter: Clerk Finds Man Asleep On Toilet; Thieves Take Necklace And Bracelet Valued At $239,000 From Mall

October 3, 2022

Fire And Police Check Out Unknown Substance Found At Bank On Gunbarrel Road; No Problems Found And Bank Reopens

October 3, 2022

Georgia Man Who Laundered Millions From Romance Scams, Business Email Compromises, Gets 25-Year Sentence


The clerk at Murphy gas station at 5716 Highway 153 told police she was opening up and found a man asleep on the toilet. The officer woke the man and had him gather his belongings. He left without ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Fire and Chattanooga Police were on the scene at the Bank of America on Gunbarrel Road late Monday morning and tests were done on an unknown substance found at the bank. Fire officials ... (click for more)

Elvis Eghosa Ogiekpolor has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering after being convicted at trial. Ogiekpolor opened and directed ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Clerk Finds Man Asleep On Toilet; Thieves Take Necklace And Bracelet Valued At $239,000 From Mall

The clerk at Murphy gas station at 5716 Highway 153 told police she was opening up and found a man asleep on the toilet. The officer woke the man and had him gather his belongings. He left without issue. * * * A man on E. 23 rd Street told police while he was waiting for his girlfriend to get off work he was approached by an older black male. The man said the older man tried ... (click for more)

Fire And Police Check Out Unknown Substance Found At Bank On Gunbarrel Road; No Problems Found And Bank Reopens

Chattanooga Fire and Chattanooga Police were on the scene at the Bank of America on Gunbarrel Road late Monday morning and tests were done on an unknown substance found at the bank. Fire officials said shortly after noon, " All tests came back negative for any hazard. The bank is reopening at this time and CFD companies are returning to service." Squad 7, Squad 1, Hazmat-1, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Vaccine That Could Cure America: Reversing Roe - And Response

Dobbs v. Jackson, reversing almost 50 years of abortion on demand, is existentially a legal and moral/ethical vaccine for the United States. Why? While the legal challenges and political fighting will continue for some time, this is the greatest reversal of a Supreme Court in its history. It is worth noting that official Reconstruction lasted almost 25 years in the old Confederacy. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In October

The frost has yet to get to my garden but as I collect orchids and onions for an October delivery it is downright chilly. Thank goodness for the afternoon sun as we prepare to plant our winter rye grass seed and wish for more rain. As is my monthly custom, there is an abundance of orchids and onions to deliver on this first day of October so let’s get going … AN ORCHID to Dr. ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Soccer Wins 1-0 Over UNC Greensboro

It was another set piece score for the Chattanooga Mocs who came away with a 1-0 victory against UNC Greensboro on a Sunday afternoon at UNCG Soccer Stadium that was experiencing the remnants of Hurricane Ian. “Great win against a very good UNCG team,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “Getting points on the road is difficult so to take six points from this weekend is huge.” ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: NFL's Shameful Response To Tua's Injury

Once again, the National Football League has missed the boat and missed the point regarding concussion protocol and one of their players. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, twice within a week suffered head injuries and after the first one was allowed to return to the field. That misstep led to the firing of the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua and allowed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors