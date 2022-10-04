Police Blotter: Disorderly Woman In McDonalds Drive-Thru Asked To Leave; Woman’s Not Sure If She Hit Pickup Or It Hit Her

Harry McQuade Lived At East Terrace; Plumber Saw Insides Of Many Cameron Hill Homes

Oct. 11 Is The Registration Deadline To Vote For The Nov. 8 Election

McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in ... (click for more)

Henry A. "Harry" McQuade, plumber, gas fitter and dealer in plumber and gas fitter supplies, lived on Magazine Street at the north end of Cameron Hill. Magazine Street was later made a part of ... (click for more)