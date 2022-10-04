October 5, 2022
October 4, 2022
Tennesseans who want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election only have one week until the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
"The first step to making
McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in the drive-thru line. The driver said she was waiting for her order. The officer spoke with the manager who said before the officer arrived, the woman had been banging on the drive-thru window ... (click for more)
Henry A. "Harry" McQuade, plumber, gas fitter and dealer in plumber and gas fitter supplies, lived on Magazine Street at the north end of Cameron Hill. Magazine Street was later made a part of the East Terrace since it was nearby and headed generally in the same direction.
McQuade may have seen more of the insides of the many interesting Cameron Hill homes since he was always
Hispanic Heritage month was established to honor the rich history, traditions, values and language of the Hispanic culture. While the ways in which we contribute to this great country change, our traditions, values and language do not. That is why over 90 percent of Latinos do not identify with the term Latinx. In fact, the term is offensive and an assault on Hispanic and Latino
Since the first UN conference on climate change in 1995 in Berlin, Germany, each of their annual global warming brouhahas have been held in major cities of the world, that is except the capitals of three of the world’s biggest polluters-Beijing, New Delhi and Moscow. The next one is in November in Egypt.
That should be a clue as to how many sacrifices and reductions the so-called
Alternative Baseball is set to debut in Chattanooga on Nov. 5 at AT&T Field.
Start time is five minutes after 2 in the afternoon.
Athletes with disabilities from Washington, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Georgia, and Kentucky are set to take part.
These players with disabilities will play alongside former Major &
Former Chattanooga Central Pounder and senior Michael McGhee, now at Sewanee, ran for 241 yards as they fell to Millsaps.
For that performance he was named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the week for the second time this season.
He had three carries for 192 yards carrying the ball 72, 70 and 47 yards for a score. (click for more)