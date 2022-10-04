 Tuesday, October 4, 2022 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Essentia Protein Solutions Announces Plans For Expansion To Dalton

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Essentia Protein Solutions is announcing plans to build a new broth manufacturing plant near Dalton. The greenfield plant will process USDA-inspected, refrigerated raw material to produce food-grade stocks, broths and fats. The new plant will increase Essentia’s capacity and capabilities for value-added, protein ingredients for human food and nutrition markets, officials said.

The project, planned for a 20-acre site in Carbondale Business Park, is expected to create 80 new jobs for the area. Essentia chose Dalton for its’ new manufacturing site after a thorough review of potential sites across the Southeast US.

“We are pleased to announce this investment to support our customers’ needs for clean label food ingredients,” stated Corey Jansen, president & CEO of Essentia North America. “We are excited about the partnership with the city of Dalton and Whitfield County, and we look forward to many years of growth together.”

The Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority worked with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Georgia Power Economic Development Team on this project location.

“Food processing is one of Georgia’s top manufacturing sectors, and we are proud to welcome Essentia to this $1 billion ecosystem in our state,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Not only will Essentia be well positioned to reach their customers from Dalton and Whitfield County, but they will find a welcome home there. Thanks to our local economic development partners, this exciting opportunity will benefit the community for years to come.”

“Whitfield County is excited to welcome Essentia, a leading supplier to major food companies, to Carbondale Business Park. This modern, automated food products plant will help to diversify our economy, add to our tax base and provide good job opportunities paying above current median wages. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with Essentia,” said Jevin Jensen, Whitfield County Commission chairman.

"Part of The Lauridsen Group and based in Ankeny, Ia., Essentia is a global leader in the production of food-grade stocks/broths and functional proteins and operates production sites all over the world. The company’s clean label protein ingredients are naturally rich in collagen and are made with minimal processing using only heat and water," officials said.


October 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Disorderly Woman In McDonalds Drive-Thru Asked To Leave; Woman’s Not Sure If She Hit Pickup Or It Hit Her

October 4, 2022

Harry McQuade Lived At East Terrace; Plumber Saw Insides Of Many Cameron Hill Homes

October 4, 2022

Fire Extinguished At All Saints Academy On Lindsay Street Tuesday Morning


McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in ... (click for more)

Henry A. "Harry" McQuade, plumber, gas fitter and dealer in plumber and gas fitter supplies, lived on Magazine Street at the north end of Cameron Hill. Magazine Street was later made a part of ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters prevented flames from spreading through a vacant building downtown Tuesday morning. Hamilton County 911 received reports of smoke coming from the All Saints Academy ... (click for more)



Opinion

Soddy-Daisy Needs A Real Emergency Room

I am a longtime resident of north Hamilton County, living in what is now Soddy-Daisy. A few years ago, I cut my leg using a chainsaw. My wife drove me to an emergency room in Red Bank. After waiting for what seemed like a long time, I was told I would need to go to their downtown location to be sewn up. They told me, “There’s nobody here who can sew you up!” Frustrated, my wife ... (click for more)

Halloween Candy

The night sky was black, the moon was pale When through the woods came a banshees wail If asleep, I wish to awake from this dream So I can escape this unearthly scream Then from across the mountainside Death on a pale horse begins his ride It is no joke, it's not a game Especially if the owls have called your name I've heard stories, I've read the folklore Soon ... (click for more)

Sports

Alternative Baseball Set For AT&T Field On Nov. 5

Alternative Baseball is set to debut in Chattanooga on Nov. 5 at AT&T Field. Start time is five minutes after 2 in the afternoon. Athletes with disabilities from Washington, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Georgia, and Kentucky are set to take part. These players with disabilities will play alongside former Major & ... (click for more)

Michael McGhee Named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player Of The Week

Former Chattanooga Central Pounder and senior Michael McGhee, now at Sewanee, ran for 241 yards as they fell to Millsaps. For that performance he was named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the week for the second time this season. He had three carries for 192 yards carrying the ball 72, 70 and 47 yards for a score. (click for more)


