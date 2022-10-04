Essentia Protein Solutions Announces Plans For Expansion To Dalton

Essentia Protein Solutions is announcing plans to build a new broth manufacturing plant near Dalton. The greenfield plant will process USDA-inspected, refrigerated raw material to produce food-grade stocks, broths and fats. The new plant will increase Essentia’s capacity and capabilities for value-added, protein ingredients for human food and nutrition markets, officials said.



The project, planned for a 20-acre site in Carbondale Business Park, is expected to create 80 new jobs for the area. Essentia chose Dalton for its’ new manufacturing site after a thorough review of potential sites across the Southeast US.



“We are pleased to announce this investment to support our customers’ needs for clean label food ingredients,” stated Corey Jansen, president & CEO of Essentia North America. “We are excited about the partnership with the city of Dalton and Whitfield County, and we look forward to many years of growth together.”



The Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority worked with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Georgia Power Economic Development Team on this project location.



“Food processing is one of Georgia’s top manufacturing sectors, and we are proud to welcome Essentia to this $1 billion ecosystem in our state,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Not only will Essentia be well positioned to reach their customers from Dalton and Whitfield County, but they will find a welcome home there. Thanks to our local economic development partners, this exciting opportunity will benefit the community for years to come.”



“Whitfield County is excited to welcome Essentia, a leading supplier to major food companies, to Carbondale Business Park. This modern, automated food products plant will help to diversify our economy, add to our tax base and provide good job opportunities paying above current median wages. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with Essentia,” said Jevin Jensen, Whitfield County Commission chairman.



"Part of The Lauridsen Group and based in Ankeny, Ia., Essentia is a global leader in the production of food-grade stocks/broths and functional proteins and operates production sites all over the world. The company’s clean label protein ingredients are naturally rich in collagen and are made with minimal processing using only heat and water," officials said.