Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, ASHLEY DANIELLE

5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151611

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH



ASHLEY, JAMES QUINTAY

4716 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374162219

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FORFEITURE CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED

FORFEITURE CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED



BALLARD, MARKEE

1809 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE

2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BONK, KATY MICHELLE

155 FRANCIS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRUMSEY, MONTRELL

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DELUNA, SELENA M

593 EVERGREEN DRIVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DONAHOO, STEPHANIE KAY

214 BLACKWELL FARM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1,000



DONELSON, JAMES DAVID

3807 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ESPY, DONALD JAY

708 DAVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY

8926 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



FERO, CASEY JOSEPH

2119 CALLAO CT WOODBRIDGE, 221911480

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FILLMAN, JOSEPH ERIC

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FOSTER, DARREN J

5312 INLET VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE



GREEN, JAMES JEFFERY

771 COUNTY ROAD 188 DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE



HAMAN, EUGENE THOMAS

114 BRENTWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DUI - 2ND

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



HARRIS, SHEILA MARIE

11214 MELANIE LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HART, CHASIDY DAWN

101 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082625

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HERNANDEZ, ANTONIO G

710 WHISPERWOOD TRL NE CLEVELAND, 373124728

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



HOWARD, MATTHEW CALEB

6574 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APT 414 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FELONY POSS OF FENTANYL



JONES, ERIC LEBRON

1701 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041316

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KELLEY, DANIEL BROOKS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KING, CANIECHA SHANTA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063209

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



KNIGHT, CRYSTAL DAWN

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LAWSON, RICHARD BLAKE

125 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 373434897

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEWIS, CARLA DEE

104 A ANDERSON AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INDECENCY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MANN, KRISTY LYNN

511 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177408

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MASON, DAQUAN MALIQUE

2610 KOBLENTE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE



MCREYNOLDS, KEARIA DESHUNTINE

1902 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



MILLER, MICHAEL D

935 SIGNAL ROAD APT B SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION - PASSENGERRAINES, KATHERINE DAWN3649 DANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)RANDOLPH, CODY ALLEN5325 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE25 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114284Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRIVERO, JERRY LAZARUS4906 MARYLAND DRIVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD232 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSMITH, AMY DAWN1918 ROLLING BROOKE DR. CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUMMEY, ROBBY ISAIAH902 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGSUTTON, JUSTIN KYLEUNKNOWN GRAYSVILLE, 373385012Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHOMPSON, MAURLYN DEVANDER1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TILLERY, DEXNESHIA5470 RIVERDALE RD ATLANTA, 30349Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISEWALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA803 HOLDER CT NASHVILLE, 372174260Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWALTERS, JAMIE RHEA6769 RIVER STREAM DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARD, BRENT MICHAEL1812 PINE NEEDLES TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWHITE, JOHNNY LEE5533 JEWEL RD HARRISON, 373415938Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEWOODS, LAJUANA DETRICE1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044201Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS.OF TOOLS TO INERFERE W.ANTI-THEFTSECURITY DRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTYOUNG, COSHA A3015 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION