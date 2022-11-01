HCSO SWAT Personnel Respond To Barricaded Suspect On Pineville Road

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Operations personnel attempted to serve a warrant near the 1030 block of Pineville Road on Tuesday afternoon.





Upon attempting to serve the warrant, the suspect, Matthew Siler, barricaded himself in the residence and refused to comply with lawful orders from law enforcement personnel.





A warrant was obtained to enter the residence and, after numerous attempts by law enforcement to get Siler to exit the residence, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT personnel entered the residence and effected the successful arrest of Siler.





Siler was being booked in the Silverdale Detention Center on charges related to the incident.