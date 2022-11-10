Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, MARJORIE FAVORS
2412 EAST 19TH ST APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
BAKER, JEFFERY KEITH
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
2890 WATERLEVEL HWY CLEVELAND, 373236500
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BUTLER, LATOYA CHERISE
728 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAPERS, BLAKE ORION
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE UNIT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE
3902 14TH AVE HIXSON, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE
1211 LONG ISLAND ROAD SOUTH PITTS, 37380
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
ENNIS, BAILEY NATHANIEL
200 BARBER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANCO, ANTONIO
176 ARUIL WORD LN 10 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
HARDEN, JAMAR NIGEL
4821 NORTHWIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HURD, DIANNA MICHELLE
41 SCRUGGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500
JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
HOMELESS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KIDWELL, STEPHANIE R
7968 E BRAINERD RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KING, DEBORAH JANE
3928 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
LEYVA, ANGEL
1679 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MERCIERS, FRED DEVIN
600 BROWNFERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, ANTHONY LEE
171 7TH ST ROSSVILLE, 307413978
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MOORE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON
4209 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORELAND, AMANDA NICOLE
CE 111 ANDERSON LN ,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
MORRIS, BRIAN SHANNON
328 BENWOOD TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MURPHY, RONALD DARDEN
514 Spears Ave Chattanooga, 374053847
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NIZNICK, JENNIFER LYNN
990 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STARNES, SHAY
Homeless Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
TAYLOR, VONDAE TOUSHEA
2604 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374041773
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
THOMPSON, LISA
712 General George Patton Rd Nashville, 372212461
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
UPSHAW, COLUMBUS ROME
1367 MEADOW WOOD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VERALDI, GIA NMN
2900 VANCE DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN
2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043105
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEGENER, STACY IRENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILSON, JONATHON LAVAR
1911 CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WINKLER, LESLIE PAUL
308 WILLIAM FALLS DR CANTON, 30114
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PROBATION CAPIAS (DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
ALIAS CAPIAS (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
Here are the mug shots:
