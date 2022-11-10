Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, November 10, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, MARJORIE FAVORS 
2412 EAST 19TH ST APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

BAKER, JEFFERY KEITH 
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS 
2890 WATERLEVEL HWY CLEVELAND, 373236500 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BUTLER, LATOYA CHERISE 
728 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CAPERS, BLAKE ORION 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE UNIT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE 
3902 14TH AVE HIXSON, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE 
1211 LONG ISLAND ROAD SOUTH PITTS, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

ENNIS, BAILEY NATHANIEL 
200 BARBER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANCO, ANTONIO 
176 ARUIL WORD LN 10 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

HARDEN, JAMAR NIGEL 
4821 NORTHWIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HURD, DIANNA MICHELLE 
41 SCRUGGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500

JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID 
HOMELESS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KIDWELL, STEPHANIE R 
7968 E BRAINERD RD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KING, DEBORAH JANE 
3928 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

LEYVA, ANGEL 
1679 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERCIERS, FRED DEVIN 
600 BROWNFERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MOORE, ANTHONY LEE 
171 7TH ST ROSSVILLE, 307413978 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MOORE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON 
4209 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORELAND, AMANDA NICOLE 
CE 111 ANDERSON LN , 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE

MORRIS, BRIAN SHANNON 
328 BENWOOD TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MURPHY, RONALD DARDEN 
514 Spears Ave Chattanooga, 374053847 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

NIZNICK, JENNIFER LYNN 
990 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STARNES, SHAY 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

TAYLOR, VONDAE TOUSHEA 
2604 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374041773 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

THOMPSON, LISA 
712 General George Patton Rd Nashville, 372212461 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

UPSHAW, COLUMBUS ROME 
1367 MEADOW WOOD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VERALDI, GIA NMN 
2900 VANCE DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN 
2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043105 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEGENER, STACY IRENE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILSON, JONATHON LAVAR 
1911 CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WINKLER, LESLIE PAUL 
308 WILLIAM FALLS DR CANTON, 30114 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PROBATION CAPIAS (DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
ALIAS CAPIAS (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, MARJORIE FAVORS
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/09/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BUTLER, LATOYA CHERISE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAPERS, BLAKE ORION
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/11/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
ENNIS, BAILEY NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANCO, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/03/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
HARDEN, JAMAR NIGEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Norfork Southern

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HURD, DIANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KIDWELL, STEPHANIE R
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KING, DEBORAH JANE
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 03/14/1953
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
MERCIERS, FRED DEVIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MILLER, ETHAN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DEKALB CO, AL)
MOORE, ANTHONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MOORE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORELAND, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/27/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
NIZNICK, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STARNES, SHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
TAYLOR, VONDAE TOUSHEA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
THOMPSON, LISA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
UPSHAW, COLUMBUS ROME
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEGENER, STACY IRENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILSON, JONATHON LAVAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/06/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WINKLER, LESLIE PAUL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/11/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/09/2022
Charge(s):
  • PROBATION CAPIAS (DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
  • ALIAS CAPIAS (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

