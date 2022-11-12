Tennessee Man Wanted For Child Rape Takes Own Life In Indiana With Officers At The Door

A Tennessee man wanted for two counts of child rape has taken his own life in Indiana after officers were about to apprehend him.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriffs Office were at a residence there attempting to apprehend 62-year-old Brian Heinsohn after investigative information was received.

As law enforcement officers knocked on the door at the residence, they believed they heard a gunshot. SWAT arrived on the scene to assist and a search warrant was obtained to make entry into the residence.

Upon entry it was discovered that Heinsohn was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Heinsohn had been placed on TBI’s 10 Most Wanted list on Thursday for two counts of Rape by an Authority Figure.

Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said he would like to extend his gratitude to the Indiana State Police, Posey County Sheriffs Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the assistance in this case.