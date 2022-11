Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA

3212 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE

2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063859

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BONDS, TERRANCE DEJUAN

3107 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUSH, LATASHA NICOLE

308 1/2 NELSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE

12101 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DELGADILLO, ALEX BLAKE

216 GILMORE CIR SW CALHOUN, 307013574

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EDWARDS, ANTONIO DUANE

7616 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOODLOW, JONNELL DESHAY

1212 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYGRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE4305 CAIN AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHEISSER, ELENA ELIZABETH1709 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHIGH, BROOKE DESHAYE710 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOLLAND, WILLIAM KYLE759 SIMMONS TAWZER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072673Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JIMENEZ-PALACIOS, ARMANDO175 SOUTHVIEW DR CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONLONG, COREY JOSEPH8613 OAKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERLOUDER, BRIAN2670 THRASH ROAD ATHENS, 33902Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMEEKS, THOMAS A43 LARK DR DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARNELOMS, CARMEN DANELLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGNICHOLSON, JAMES ROBERT LEE1515 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPINEDA, SELENA ANN4506 MONVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOE, TINA RENEA14421 OLD DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE25 S GERMANTOWN RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374114284Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTROBERTS, CLARENCE DAVID2212 S CEDAR LN FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00SIMPSON, PIERSEN S511 BUCKEYE DR KNOXVILLE, 37919Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEWART, DOUGLAS ANTHONY6826 RIDGE CREEK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)SUTTON, ANTHONY LEBRON5522 NATIONS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETIPTON, JAYLEN DESHON1503 Wheeler Ave Chattanooga, 374063318Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATURNER, EDWIN JUSTIN6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 436 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEVAUGHN, ERIC DUPREE20 OTAKAY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY3109 EAST 45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWFAILURE TO APPEAR (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)WILSON, JONATHAN B600 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041312Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBURGLARY (VEHICLE)BURGLARY (VEHICLE)

Here are the mug shots:

APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/18/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/27/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUSH, LATASHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELGADILLO, ALEX BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EDWARDS, ANTONIO DUANE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GOODLOW, JONNELL DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/09/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HEISSER, ELENA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HIGH, BROOKE DESHAYE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOLLAND, WILLIAM KYLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JIMENEZ-PALACIOS, ARMANDO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION LOUDER, BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MEEKS, THOMAS A

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING NICHOLSON, JAMES ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PINEDA, SELENA ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/06/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ROBERTS, CLARENCE DAVID

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/12/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00