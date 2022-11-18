Latest Headlines

Tennessee Supreme Court Declares Mandatory Life Sentence For Juvenile Homicide Offender Unconstitutional

  • Friday, November 18, 2022

The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that Tennessee’s mandatory sentence of life in prison when imposed on a juvenile homicide offender is cruel and unusual punishment and violates the juvenile’s rights as guaranteed by the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution. In a narrow ruling, the Court did not change the juvenile’s sentence, but granted him parole hearing after he has served between 25 and 36 years in prison so that his age and other circumstances could be considered. 

A Knox County jury convicted Tyshon Booker of first-degree felony murder and especially aggravated robbery. Booker was sixteen years old when he committed these crimes. For the murder conviction, the trial judge sentenced Booker to a mandatory life sentence of 60 years, which requires service of at least 51 years in prison. The trial judge could not consider Booker’s youth or any other circumstances. Booker was sentenced to serve 20 years for the robbery conviction, to run together with his life sentence. The Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions and sentence. 

The Tennessee Supreme Court granted review to consider Booker’s challenge to the constitutionality of Tennessee’s life sentence when imposed on a juvenile homicide offender. In its decision, the Court explained that the United States Supreme Court has ruled that under the Eighth Amendment a judge has to have discretion to impose a lesser sentence on a juvenile homicide offender based on the juvenile’s age and other circumstances. Here, the trial judge had no sentencing discretion. The Court noted that Tennessee’s automatic life sentence of 51 to 60 years for a juvenile homicide offender is an outlier in the nation. No other state imposes a mandatory sentence of more than 50 years for a single juvenile offense. In almost half of the states, juvenile homicide offenders are eligible for release or are sentenced to serve 25 years or less; nearly three-quarters of the states allow release eligibility in less than 35 years. 

Although the Court found the mandatory life sentence unconstitutional for juvenile offenders, the Court did not resentence or change Booker’s sentence. Instead, the Court granted Booker an individualized parole hearing where his age and other circumstances would be considered. The timing of the parole hearing is based on the release eligibility in the previous version of the statute that was in effect before July 1, 1995. That statute, enacted by the General Assembly and never repealed, provides for a sentence term of 60 years with release eligibility of 60 percent but not less than 25 years of service. Thus, under the Court’s decision, Booker remains sentenced to 60 years in prison but after serving between 25 and 36 years, his age and other circumstances will be considered at an individualized parole hearing. This narrow ruling, applying only to juvenile homicide offenders, promotes the State’s interest in finality and efficient use of resources, protects juveniles’ Eighth Amendment rights and is based on sentencing policy enacted by the General Assembly. 
Justice Holly Kirby wrote a separate concurring opinion. She emphasized that a review of state sentencing statutes and court decisions shows there is now only one state where juveniles face a mandatory sentence of more than 50 years for first-degree murder with no aggravating factors—Tennessee.

“In the entirety of the nation,” Justice Kirby said, “Tennessee stands alone.” She said she could not concur in the absence of such strong objective evidence of a national consensus, because it ensures principled constitutional analysis that is not based on subjective factors. 

Justice Jeff Bivins, joined by Chief Justice Roger Page, dissented. In their view, any finding of a constitutional violation in this case goes beyond existing precedent from the United States Supreme Court. Under the circumstances, judicial restraint requires the Court to defer to the legislative branch on matters of policy. 

To read the opinion in State of Tennessee v. Tyshon Booker, authored by Justice Sharon G. Lee and joined by Special Justice William C. Koch, Jr., the separate opinion concurring in the judgment authored by Justice Holly Kirby, and the dissenting opinion authored by Justice Jeff Bivins and joined by Chief Justice Roger Page, visit the Opinions section of TNCourts.gov.

Latest Headlines
Tennessee Supreme Court Declares Mandatory Life Sentence For Juvenile Homicide Offender Unconstitutional
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
Weston Wamp Tells County Commission He Is Fully In Compliance With Their Orders
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition And Partners Respond To Hotel Shutdown
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Reeling From Early Punches
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Reeling From Early Punches
  • Sports
  • 11/18/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
Rossville Man Sentenced For Molesting Multiple Children
Rossville Man Sentenced For Molesting Multiple Children
  • Breaking News
  • 11/18/2022
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Kicks In Car Window When Not Allowed At Frat Party; Drunk Woman Trespassed From Alan Golds Club
  • 11/18/2022

A woman at a residence on Siskin Drive told police she and a man arrived at a Halloween party together. at the house. She said she was allowed inside, but since the man was not part of the frat, ... more

Tennessee Supreme Court Declares Mandatory Life Sentence For Juvenile Homicide Offender Unconstitutional
  • 11/18/2022

The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that Tennessee’s mandatory sentence of life in prison when imposed on a juvenile homicide offender is cruel and unusual punishment and violates the juvenile’s ... more

Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition And Partners Respond To Hotel Shutdown
  • 11/18/2022

The Budgetel hotel in East Ridge was unexpectedly closed down on Wednesday, displacing approximately 700 residents, including over 170 children and seven hospice patients. Together, partners ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/18/2022
Rossville Man Sentenced For Molesting Multiple Children
Rossville Man Sentenced For Molesting Multiple Children
  • 11/18/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/18/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/17/2022
Man, 43, Critically Injured While Crossing Cummings Highway Near Mapco
  • 11/17/2022
Opinion
My Family Is Getting Evicted Today With No Place To Go
  • 11/18/2022
Plastics Beware, Litigation Is Coming
  • 11/18/2022
Public Education Has A System Problem
  • 11/18/2022
Republicans, Put Your Nonchalant Attitude Aside
  • 11/18/2022
Misplaced Priorities
  • 11/18/2022
Sports
UTC Volleyball Opens SoCon Tournament Play Friday
  • 11/17/2022
Dirkse First Team, Crisler Second Team For Lady Flames Soccer
Dirkse First Team, Crisler Second Team For Lady Flames Soccer
  • 11/17/2022
Two UTC Women Named To SoCon Post Season Teams
  • 11/17/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Reeling From Early Punches
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Reeling From Early Punches
  • 11/18/2022
Happenings
CARTA Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule
  • 11/18/2022
Car Seat Check Event Is At Bass Pro Shops Monday
  • 11/18/2022
Jerry Summers: Gun Fights At The Gig City Corrals
Jerry Summers: Gun Fights At The Gig City Corrals
  • 11/17/2022
ThROWdown For Special Olympics Tennessee Is Nov. 19
  • 11/18/2022
LIFT Youth Center Inc Hosts Second Annual Telethon Nov. 29
  • 11/18/2022
Entertainment
Silverdale Baptist Academy Presents Pollyanna Thursday And Friday
Silverdale Baptist Academy Presents Pollyanna Thursday And Friday
  • 11/17/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/17/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Church Fans
Best Of Grizzard - Church Fans
  • 11/18/2022
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
  • 11/17/2022
John McEuen And John Cable, Former Members Of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Play At Songbirds Dec. 10
John McEuen And John Cable, Former Members Of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Play At Songbirds Dec. 10
  • 11/17/2022
Opinion
My Family Is Getting Evicted Today With No Place To Go
  • 11/18/2022
Plastics Beware, Litigation Is Coming
  • 11/18/2022
Public Education Has A System Problem
  • 11/18/2022
Dining
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Business
Tennessee Continues Low Unemployment Rate In October
  • 11/17/2022
Food City Groundbreaking In Downtown Chattanooga Held Thursday
Food City Groundbreaking In Downtown Chattanooga Held Thursday
  • 11/17/2022
Georgia Unemployment Rate Remains Significantly Lower Than National Average
  • 11/17/2022
Real Estate
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Derek English: October 2022 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 10-16
  • 11/17/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Lee University Launches LeeU Promise
  • 11/18/2022
Bryan College Hosts VEX Robotics Competition Saturday
  • 11/18/2022
UTC Chemistry Professor Lands Research Grant On First Attempt
UTC Chemistry Professor Lands Research Grant On First Attempt
  • 11/17/2022
Living Well
Grief And The Holidays Event Is Nov. 22
  • 11/16/2022
New Technology At Parkridge Health Leads The Way To Reduce Colon Cancer
  • 11/16/2022
Hearing Loss Association Hosts Presentation On Nov. 20
  • 11/16/2022
Memories
Chickamauga And Ringgold Sites Listed On Georgia Trust's Places In Peril
  • 11/16/2022
Chattanooga Area Historical Program Hosts Dr. Warren Dockter
  • 11/11/2022
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
Outdoors
14 Acres On Signal Mountain Donated To Land Trust For Tennessee
14 Acres On Signal Mountain Donated To Land Trust For Tennessee
  • 11/17/2022
Monitoring Chronic Wasting Disease Gets Easier With New Tool
  • 11/17/2022
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
  • 11/16/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Drowning In Information, Starving For Wisdom
Bob Tamasy: Drowning In Information, Starving For Wisdom
  • 11/17/2022
Scenic City Women's Network Hosts Christmas Marketplace Luncheon On Dec. 8
Scenic City Women's Network Hosts Christmas Marketplace Luncheon On Dec. 8
  • 11/16/2022
Lee University’s U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Sunday
Lee University’s U-Church To Present “An Evening Of Worship” Sunday
  • 11/16/2022
Obituaries
Catherine Marie Brady
Catherine Marie Brady
  • 11/18/2022
Michael Durham Moss
Michael Durham Moss
  • 11/18/2022
George Elmer Burnett
George Elmer Burnett
  • 11/18/2022
Area Obituaries
Robinson, Phoebe May "Wendy" (Cleveland)
Robinson, Phoebe May "Wendy" (Cleveland)
  • 11/18/2022
Emerson, Peter Kent (Cleveland)
Emerson, Peter Kent (Cleveland)
  • 11/18/2022
McCleskey, Carl Manning (Cloudland)
McCleskey, Carl Manning (Cloudland)
  • 11/18/2022