3 Suspects Taken Into Custody In South Chattanooga After Vehicle Chase; 2 Get Away

Three suspects were taken into custody after a vehicle fled from an officer, then stopped in South Chattanooga on Wednesday afternoon. Two suspects got away.



At 1:58 p.m, the Chattanooga Police Department conducted a traffic stop, which began a vehicle pursuit. A Chattanooga Police detective with the auto theft division was working when they noticed the vehicle of a wanted suspect for aggravated assault.



The officer unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop with the vehicle. The vehicle immediately fled the stop.



The vehicle eventually stopped at 17th and Washington Streets, where five occupants fled on foot.



Three of the five occupants were quickly apprehended along with two firearms. Two occupants were able to eluded police, but the investigation is ongoing.