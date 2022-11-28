Latest Headlines

Brian Williams, Lisa Gothard, Rick Kyle Are Winners Of Old Photo Books From Chattanoogan.com

  Monday, November 28, 2022
View shows the Chattanooga Medicine Company and a nearby mansion on a St. Elmo hill
View shows the Chattanooga Medicine Company and a nearby mansion on a St. Elmo hill

Brian Williams, Lisa Gothard and Rick Kyle are winners of three books in the Chattanooga Photo Books Series.

There were 701 people who entered the contest by Chattanoogan.com.

The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, Railroads In And Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries, and auto and livery.

Railroads In And Around Chattanooga, featuring Chattanooga's intriguing railroad history, has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps. It includes a full account of a rail line that was started, but never finished, along Highway 41 from Lookout Valley to South Pittsburg and on to Stevenson, Ala. There are also full accounts of the Broad Gauge train that went up Lookout Mountain, the rail line to a hotel at Signal Mountain, and the Belt Line that once encircled Chattanooga.

Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga is from the collection of a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, who collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website. The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

All of the old photo books are in an 11x8 1/2 format with a soft cover.

The books are also for sale at $35 each, plus $6 shipping and handling.

Order from Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409.

Johnny Cash posed with Public Works Commissioner Paul Clark in 1981
Johnny Cash posed with Public Works Commissioner Paul Clark in 1981
