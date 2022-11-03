Man Found Dead In Church Parking Lot In Cleveland Monday Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

A man who was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot of First Baptist Church in Cleveland on Monday died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, investigators from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office said.



Investigators learned the man had only lived in the Cleveland area for a very short time and he was 58 years of age.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing the name of the man.

Deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded at 2:05 p.m. Monday to First Baptist Church, 1275 Stuart Road.

The call came after a worker of the church discovered an unresponsive man who was in a car in the church parking lot. The man was deceased when emergency personnel arrived.