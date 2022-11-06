Police Blotter: Man Finds Loaded Handgun In A Parking Lot; Man Wants Woman To Get Out Of His Car

A man told police he found a loaded handgun lying on the ground in the parking lot of Dollar General at 4860 Hixson Pike. An officer took possession of the gun, a black Taurus PT111 G2 9mm. It had a black magazine loaded with eight brass rounds. The holster was soft brown. The handgun was queried through NCIC and not listed as lost or stolen. All items were submitted into property for safekeeping.

* * *

A Mapco employee at 4711 Brainerd Road told police two white females stole two boxes of cigarettes, a BIC lighter, and an ice cup. They left the scene in an older white van.

* * *

A man called police and said he works for a property management company and is from place to place in Chattanooga often. While in Chattanooga at an unknown location, someone entered his vehicle and stole his Glock 19 gen4 firearm. He doesn’t know the exact date the theft occurred.

* * *

A woman on Sutton Drive told police someone entered her unlocked vehicle overnight and stole her purse. Inside the purse were her identity cards, credit and debit cards, and $40 in cash.

* * *

An employee with AT&T called police and said someone cut 250 feet of 200 pair wire from a pole on Elder Mountain Road. He says the cost of the wire is $6,000.

* * *

A man at Academy Sports at Hamilton Place Mall told police his truck had some damage from a buggy. He saw a dent in the front of the passenger side of his vehicle. He asked the manager at Academy Sports if he could watch video footage. He said they watched footage but didn’t see anyone push the cart into his truck. He wanted to report this to his insurance and needed a report completed.

* * *

A woman on Carriage Parc Drive called police to report she had not received a package from Amazon that was supposed to have been delivered.

* * *

A man on Hansley Drive told police he believes people have entered his vacant residence through a window. He said nothing has been stolen or damaged, but wanted to have this incident documented in case anything happens in the future.

* * *

An employee of Family Dollar at 2101 E 3rd St. told police a white male left the store with several containers of laundry detergent without paying. He left in a white Mitsubishi Montero SUV. East Ridge Police Department checked the registered address for the suspect and vehicle but didn’t find them.

* * *

A man on Mansion Circle told police someone used his identity to take out an $1,800 loan with Regional Finance. The suspect(s) then cashed the check digitally through Bank of America.

* * *

An employee of Family Dollar at 5000 Brainerd Road told police she had camera footage of a man shoplifting. Police saw the footage and saw him shoplifting several unknown items into his pocket and walking out the front door. The items and amount are still pending inventory at this time. Police were not able to locate the suspect.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder on Workman Road and spoke to a woman and a man. The woman told the officer the man picked her up and was driving before they got into an argument with each other, prompting the man to request the woman to exit his vehicle. The woman said the man removed her belongings and placed them outside of the vehicle. The woman retrieved her belongings, got back into the vehicle and asked the man to take her to the Community Kitchen. The officer asked the man if he wanted the woman in his vehicle and he said he did not. The woman retrieved her belongings from inside of his vehicle. They separately left the scene without incident.