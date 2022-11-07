Latest Headlines

Volunteer At Community Kitchen Arrested For Rape Of Woman He Took Home After Serving Her Dinner

  • Monday, November 7, 2022
Kenneth Jones, Jr.
Kenneth Jones, Jr.

A volunteer at the Community Kitchen was arrested for aggravated rape of a woman he took home after serving her dinner at the center on E. 11th Street.

Kenneth Jones, Jr., 66, of 959 Gateway Ave., Apt. 1628, was charged in the incident that occurred Saturday.

Police received a call about an assault and rape around 7:27 p.m. that occurred at Jones' apartment. Police spoke with the victim at the apartment, who said she had gone with Jones to his apartment the night before because she needed a place to stay, but once there he proceeded to physically assault her and had non-consensual sex with her.

An investigator met with the victim at a hospital where she was taken for her injuries, which included visible bruises and scratches all over her face and neck, and a broken nose.

She told the investigator she met Jones at the Community Kitchen, where he was serving hot dogs as a volunteer. She said that after dinner they left and went to his apartment, where he told her to take a bath. She said while she was bathing, he hid her clothing and personal items around the apartment.

She said she went to his bedroom after her bath, but she did not know where her clothes were. She said he then came in and had forcible sex with her while she was yelling at him to "please stop." She said he continued and began striking her on her face and body with his fists. She said the beating continued for several hours.

She said they both eventually fell asleep and that Jones got up and went back to the Community Kitchen around 5:30 a.m. She still did not know where her clothes were and she was in extreme pain, so she said she did not make an attempt to escape at that time. She said she later made two attempts to leave the apartment, but Jones grabbed her and forced her to stay inside against her will each time.

She said Jones came and went throughout the day, but as some point she was able to find her clothes. When Jones left the apartment around 7 p.m. to go to the liquor store, she was able to put her clothes on and run outside. She said she found some people standing outside who called 911.

She said that throughout the time Jones raped her, she was bleeding and he was pulling her hair. She said he took personal items out of her purse (Colgate toothpaste, a blue and white folding toothbrush and a prescription for Amlodipine.) She also said Jones forced her to ingest methamphetamine.

Jones was taken into custody in the lobby of the Dogwood Manor Apartments. A search warrant was obtained for his person and his residence. Police obtained a buccal swab from Jones and then went to his apartment, where they observed items consistent with the victim's statement, including blood on the bed sheets and mattress, bloody napkins in the trash can, two wads of brown hair on the floor near the bed and a Sunbeam brand heating pad, which the victim mentioned she used for the pain caused by the assault.

Volunteer At Community Kitchen Arrested For Rape Of Woman He Took Home After Serving Her Dinner
Randy Smith: Vols Still In The Mix
Breaking News
Early Vote Turnout Light In Rhea County Where There Are No Local Elections
  • 11/7/2022

In what was a low turnout compared to the May and August elections, Rhea County Administrator of Elections Tom Davis said that 3,195 voters cast their ballots in early voting ahead of Election ... more

Everything Voters Need To Know For The Nov. 8 Election
  • 11/7/2022

Secretary of State's Tre Hargett wants Tennessee voters to have the information they need before heading to the polls for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election. Tennesseans can ... more

Police Blotter: Fake QuickBooks Employee Erases Company’s Financials; Neighbor’s Kid Hits Man’s House Playing With BB Gun
  • 11/7/2022

A man on Shawhan Terrace called police and said he needed assistance with the online accounting company, QuickBooks, and contacted an unknown man who was falsely representing himself as a QuickBooks ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 11/7/2022
Gas Prices Drop 9.5 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 11/7/2022
Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 31-Nov. 6
  • 11/7/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/7/2022
PHOTOS: Faces In The Crowd At The Tennessee-Georgia Game
  • 11/6/2022
