Big Powerball Wins In Tennessee Include A $500,000 “Double Play” Winner In Chattanooga

The world-record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday morning, with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot.In Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play winning tickets.One of those Double Play tickets, sold at Kanku’s Citgo, 1910 Market Street in Chattanooga, matched five numbers in the Double Play drawing to win $500,000.Another Double Play ticket, sold at Berry’s One Stop, 3030 Big Cypress Road in Cypress Inn, is worth $50,000 after the player matched four numbers plus the Powerball in this special drawingAdditional Tennessee Powerball highlights from the Nov.7, drawing include four lucky winners who matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. However, since two of these players added Power Play for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was two, they doubled their winnings to $100,000 each:$50,000 - Rocky Top Marathon, 411 N. Main St., Rocky Top$50,000 – Speedway, 3162 S. Church St., Murfreesboro$100,000 - (Power Play)– Kroger, 4120 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet$100,000 – (Power Play) Stop & Go, 906 N. Chancery St., McMinnvilleNo additional information about last night’s winners is known until the prizes are claimed.