Police Blotter: Woman Loses Earrings At Tanning Salon; Man Reported With Weapon Just Carrying Phone and Pizza Box

A woman called police from Sun Tan City, 5550 Hwy., and said she had left her earrings in the room with the tanning bed. She said she left the store, then realized she had left them, but when she came back, the earrings were gone. An employee told police they did not have the earrings in the lost and found and he was unsure who could have taken them. He said they were unable to access the cameras at this time, but will be attempting to provide camera footage at a later date.



* * *

A man on Citygreen Way told police a woman claiming to be Debbie Davidson with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office left a voicemail on his phone at 9:34 a.m. and told him to call back with an urgent legal matter. He then called back and spoke with a man who did not give his name. The man then told him, "Since you missed jury duty, a warrant was issued for your arrest," but then the man told him he can participate in a program where he can send money to them to clear up the matter. He suspected this was a scam and immediately hung up and called the real HCSO, who told him "we never ask for money," and also they issue a jury summons if he misses jury duty but "no one will arrest you."

* * *

A woman told police her company van was damaged, possibly in the parking lot of the Riverboat at 151 Riverfront Parkway. She is unaware of when it was damaged in the past day or so. She said the damage was approximately $1,000. She said the van is owned by Holbrook Company.

* * *

A man told police he was leaving the Wagner storage facility in his semi-truck and trailer when he accidentally cut the turn too short and damaged the property fence at the entrance. The man said he was unable to clear the bridge that crosses Alton Park Boulevard, so he pulled into the large Wagner parking lot to turn around when he knocked over the fence. Not realizing he had hit the fence, he said he continued driving down Alton Park Boulevard to Market Street and stopped after workers from Wagner flagged him down. The man was very apologetic and did not realize he had caused the damage. Police then relocated to Wagner, 3319 Alton Park Blvd., to get a witness statement and view the damaged fence. An employee said he earlier witnessed the damage occur and provided a witness statement. He said that he was working when he saw a semi tractor trailer drive into their parking lot, turn around and knock over their fence while exiting.

* * *

Police conducted a traffic stop at 300 N. Orchard Knob Ave. on a dark-colored sedan (TN tag) for light law violation (driver side brake light). Police spoke with the driver and front seat passenger. Police were able to smell a strong odor coming from the vehicle that was consistent with marijuana. The driver said he did not have his identification with him, but was able to give his Social Security number. He said he had recently purchased the vehicle and was unaware that the brake light was out. Once backup units arrived, police had both men exit the vehicle to conduct a probable cause search. A marijuana "roach" was located in the passenger seat floorboard, inside of a cigarette box. The driver was given a verbal warning.

* * *



Police responded to a disorder at the CVS, 4700 Hwy. 58. An employee told police a woman came in and began cussing at her because she would not give her a package because she did not have an ID. The employee said the woman left before police arrived.

* * *

Police officially trespassed a man from the Champy's restaurant, 6925 Lee Hwy., per the request of the staff members. The complainant said the man was seen yelling aggressively at customers, disturbing guests while they were eating. Police told the man he would be subject to a physical arrest if he were caught back on the property.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a wellness check on a man walking on the edge of Suck Creek Road. A passerby in a vehicle almost struck him with his vehicle, so they called the police. Officers spoke to the man who identified himself and said he was trying to walk towards the heart of the city; however, he was walking in the opposite direction. Officers then informed him he could not be walking on the road, and instructed him to return to a paved sidewalk nearby on Signal Mountain Road. The man complied without incident.

* * *

A woman told police she parked her vehicle in her apartment complex parking lot on Bridge Circle the night before at approximately 9 p.m. That morning at 10 a.m. she discovered that her car had been entered and her "Spotify Car Thing" had been stolen. She said her vehicle is old and the lock does not work on one of her doors, so the vehicle was not locked.

* * *

Vandalism was reported at the Hotel Indigo parking lot, 302 W. 6th St. A woman told police the valet parked her vehicle the night before and, when she got her vehicle back that morning, it looked like someone tried to break her window. She said there were two ding marks on her driver's side window. The estimated price to get the window replaced is approximately $500. There is no suspect information or video footage.

* * *

Police were sent to McCallie Avenue to check on a black male with a maroon shirt and black sweat pants, possibly carrying a weapon. Police stopped and spoke to a man fitting that description. He did not have a weapon of any kind. He said that he had just put his phone in his pocket, which does not look anything like a weapon. He was also carrying a pizza box with paper inside of it. He checked out okay and went about his business.