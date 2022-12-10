$54,522,583 Cost Eyed For Construction Of Replacement Wilcox Bridge

The cost for replacing the deteriorating Wilcox Bridge in East Chattanooga has been put at $54,522,583.

The city of Chattanooga is transferring its $12,822,583 (plus a 10 percent contingency) share of the project to TDOT, which is in charge of the work.

Officials said, "The TDOT will deliver the full project, with the city’s share of project expenses provided in the necessary phases.

Those include:

Engineering Phase (NEPA and Design) - $843,145.75 (FY 2023)



Right of Way Phase - $625,000.00 (FY 2024)



Construction - $11,354,437.25 (FY 2025)



A $25 million federal grant for the project was announced in August. Another $2 million will come from a federal appropriation.

Norfolk Southern Railway is to provide $10 million. The bridge goes across a series of railroad tracks.

The state share is $5 million. The county is contributing $200,000.

TDOT is engaging the engineering firm of Alfred Benesch and Company to design the

project. The construction contractor for the project will be selected via TDOT’s competitive Construction Manager/General Contractor process.