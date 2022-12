Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 5-11:

GADD NICKLOUS THAD DWAEYN W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, NO TAILLIGHT

GORDY TYLER LEE W/M 28 FELONY OFFICER BETHUNE FTA

SANDERS FRED AVERY W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER GALYON FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION (M)

GUFFEY MICHAEL JEREMY W/M 39 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

LOGAN JAMES MICHAEL W/M 38 MISD OFFICER YOUNG HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE 2ND DEGREE

SHROPSHIRE QUINCEY LADON B/M 40 FELONY OFFICER CAMPBELL PROBATION VIOLATION

FREDERICK CANDICE DIANE W/F 53 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, REMOVING/ AFFIXING TAG TO CONCEAL IDENTITY OF VEHICLE

HOUSE NATHAN KEITH W/M 42 MISD OFFICER WINKLER SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

MORGAN RANDALL LEE W/M 50 MISD OFFICER ALFORD RECKLESS DRIVING, HIT AND RUN, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSLEY, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, NO INSURANCE

VOILES KATRINA NICOLE W/F 20 MISD OFFICER YOUNG SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

SMITH JERMAINE SHARIK B/M 49 -- OFFICER WILLETT SANCTION

MINICK CRAIG ANTHONY W/M 49 MISD OFFICER MCBEE CONTEMPT OF COURT

BURNETTE ANGELA KAY W/F 45 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

ROWLETT TRAVIS MALCOLM W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, BATTERY- FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HOLEWINSKI BRADLEY ALLEN W/M 56 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF METH

BENTLEY ANTHONY DAVID W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER MOSS BURGLARY, SIMPLE BATTERY

CAMPBELL TRAVIS RAY W/M 44 MISD OFFICER SARRELL WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, DUI, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, LICENSE NOT ON PERSON

MILLARD STEPHEN LEBRON W/M 30 MISD OFFICER DURHAM FTA

BLANSIT LESLIE MORGAN W/F 40 FELONY OFFICER SMALL FTML, NO INSURANCE, DUI, SUSPENDED TAG

HARPER COLE DILLINGER W/M 19 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI – MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, FTML, POSS MARIJUANA LESS 1OZ UNDER 21

BEECH MATTHEW JAMES W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS OF METH

COLEMAN JENNIFER MARIE W/F 34 MISD OFFICER HOUSER SHOPLIFTING

WHEELER EMILY NICOLE B/F 46 MISD OFFICER HOUSER THEFT OF UTILITIES

JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE W/M 16 OFFICER HEAD

YOUNG DANIEL LEE W/M 45 MISD OFFICER BROOME PUBLIC DRUNK, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JOHNSON BRANDON STEVEN W/M 36 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE DUI, SEAT BELT VIOLATION, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

JAMES HEATHER MARIE W/F 28 MISD OFFICER HERPST THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

WALKER JIMMI ELICA W/F 21 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

GLENN TANZANIA MALAWI B/F 26 FELONY OFFICER DURHAM WILFULL OBSTRUCTION (F), TERRORISTIC THREATS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, P.U.I

JONES BRYON RENE B/F 34 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DUI

BALDWIN RONALD LADALE W/M 42 MISD OFFICER BROWN SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

RAGSDALE BROOKE MECHELLE W/F 54 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

HINES DESIREE HARLEY W/F 27 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DUI, POSS. OF METH, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

PECO ANTHONY CHARLES W/M 19 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

JACKSON EMMANDA W/F 27 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

LOPEZ SANTIAGO JUAN H/M 19 FELONY OFFICER DURHAM PROBATION (M), AGG. ASSAULT, AGG. STALKING, BURGLARY, HINDERING 911 CALL, DUI

BABCOCK CHRIS LEE W/M 35 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, RECKLESS DRIVING

PROUTY MARTHA PATRICIA W/F 67 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

EARLY KATHRYN VIRGINIA W/F 24 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE T MAINTAIN LANE, SPEEDING, OPEN CONTAINER

BAKER TRACY DEANNA W/F 45 MISD OFFICER THOMASON FTA

REYNOLDS RICHARD KEVIN W/M 59 FELONY OFFICER RUSS PROBATION VIOLATION

PIERCE CLEMM TRINITY MARIE W/F 17 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE, OBEDIENCE TO TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE