Latest Headlines

County Commission Goes Along With $50,000 For Budgetel Replacement Rooms; City Funds To Be Used 1st

  • Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The County Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to go along with the city of Chattanooga to provide up to $50,000 each for hotel rooms for displaced Budgetel residents.

The panel did so after City Councilman Chip Henderson volunteered that the first $50,000 spent would be from the city.

There was discussion about delaying the vote for a week since a resolution was not before the commission. Commissioner Steve Highlander said he did not like "to buy a pig in a poke."

However, Joda Thongnopnua, chief of staff to Mayor Tim Kelly, said the City Council vote was contingent on similar action by the county in a "memorandum of understanding."

Commissioner Joe Graham said it was "not fair to put this body in that position," and County Mayor Weston Wamp said the commission was put "in a hot box." He said he had only learned of the proposed agreement by reading Chattanoogan.com on Saturday. He said, "I don't appreciate it any more than you do."

The county mayor said some steps could be taken without new county spending. He said he had talked with some East Ridge motel owners who were willing to take provide as many as 20 rooms for some of those displaced in Lookout Valley. He said it would be at a cheaper rate. He said that would be closer to their jobs in most cases.

The county mayor also said that Section 8 units were being "fast tracked" to help the situation, with 22 units already made available. 

He also said he had been in discussions with Supt. Justin Robertson and others about possibly using a portion of the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts school for a low barrier shelter for the homeless. He said students were due to soon vacate the school.

County Mayor Wamp said the building on East Brainerd Road had its ills, but "it does have a room and a warm cafeteria."

Commissioner Greg Martin questioned why the city of East Ridge, where the Budgetel is located, was not providing financial support. Commissioner Mike Chauncey, who is about to finish his service on the East Ridge City Council, said East Ridge had been providing about a third of its police and fire resources to the motel for a number of years.

Commissioner Warren Mackey said concerning the displaced individuals that "We have jobs in Hamilton County - an abundance of them. Every place you look you can see jobs."

He also said, "If I was homeless in Knoxville I would move to Hamilton County. They've got free housing for us."

Commissioner Mackey said of District Attorney Coty Wamp, who closed the motel as a public nuisance, "She was right on target. She was doing her job. She has taken an oath to uphold the law."

 

Latest Headlines
County Commissioners Named As Parties In Weston Wamp-Rheubin Taylor Legal Battle
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2022
County Extends Its STVR Moratorium Another 30 Days; Graham Says City Missing Out On Rental Benefits
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2022
County Commission To Vote Next Week On Providing $17 Million Gap In Funds Needed For New Tyner School
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2022
Ziggy Korytoski Named Head Coach Of Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
Ziggy Korytoski Named Head Coach Of Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
  • Sports
  • 12/14/2022
County Commission Goes Along With $50,000 For Budgetel Replacement Rooms; City Funds To Be Used 1st
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2022
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 12/14/22
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2022
Breaking News
County Extends Its STVR Moratorium Another 30 Days; Graham Says City Missing Out On Rental Benefits
  • 12/14/2022

The County Commission on Wednesday voted to extend the moratorium on new short term vacation rentals out in the county for another 30 days. It was set to expire next Monday. Commissioner ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 12/14/22
  • 12/14/2022

more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/14/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Doctor's Office X-Ray Machine Starts Sparking - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/14/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/14/2022
City Council Votes To Provide Up To $50,000 Toward Hotel Rooms For Displaced Budgetel Residents; Council Decries "Human Crisis"
  • 12/13/2022
City Council Extends Moratorium On Non Owner-Occupied STVRs Another 6 Months
  • 12/13/2022
Signal Mountain Adds Jobs, New Procedures
  • 12/13/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
Sports
Ziggy Korytoski Named Head Coach Of Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
Ziggy Korytoski Named Head Coach Of Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
  • 12/14/2022
UTC's Stephen Earns Third Straight Player Of The Week Honors
  • 12/12/2022
#7 Tennessee Hangs On To Defeat #13 Maryland, 56-53
#7 Tennessee Hangs On To Defeat #13 Maryland, 56-53
  • 12/11/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Cleveland State Baseball Releases Spring Schedule
  • 12/13/2022
Happenings
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Firefighter Needs A Heart Transplant
Chattanooga Firefighter Needs A Heart Transplant
  • 12/13/2022
Did You Know? Scot Free
Did You Know? Scot Free
  • 12/14/2022
Clay Sculpture Demo With Anthony Raffalovich Is Saturday
Clay Sculpture Demo With Anthony Raffalovich Is Saturday
  • 12/13/2022
US101 Walmart Toy And Money Drive Is Friday
US101 Walmart Toy And Money Drive Is Friday
  • 12/13/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
  • 12/9/2022
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
  • 12/9/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
  • 12/13/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
Best Of Grizzard - Abortion
  • 12/9/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/7/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
Dining
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
  • 12/12/2022
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
  • 12/6/2022
Business
Community Invited To Hands-On Workshop For “Reimagining Broad Street” Planning Process
  • 12/13/2022
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 12/13/2022
La Paz Chattanooga Adds 5 New Team Members To Meet Increased Client Demand
  • 12/13/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: 4 Must-Do’s For Homeowners In December
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 1-7
  • 12/8/2022
Greater Chattanooga Area Ranked No. 9 On The Realtor.com 2023 Forecast Of Top Housing Markets
  • 12/7/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
TDOE Says 2021-22 ACT Participation Rate Rebounds And Average Composite Remains Steady
  • 12/13/2022
GNTC Receives Gene Haas Foundation Grant
GNTC Receives Gene Haas Foundation Grant
  • 12/13/2022
UTC Commencement Set For This Weekend
UTC Commencement Set For This Weekend
  • 12/13/2022
Living Well
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
  • 12/13/2022
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
  • 12/13/2022
Morning Pointe Foundation Raises $620 Through Silent Auction Of Resident Art
  • 12/13/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
  • 12/13/2022
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Portrait Photography Exhibit At The Tennessee State Library And Archives Is Open For The Holidays
  • 12/7/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
  • 12/6/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
Bob Tamasy: We Might Try, But We Can't Go It Alone
  • 12/12/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/7/2022
Obituaries
Nancy Rudd Padgett
Nancy Rudd Padgett
  • 12/14/2022
Ronald Dewey Oslin
Ronald Dewey Oslin
  • 12/14/2022
Bruce R. Heinly
Bruce R. Heinly
  • 12/14/2022
Area Obituaries
Workman, Linda Sue (Cleveland)
Workman, Linda Sue (Cleveland)
  • 12/13/2022
Elliott, Donald Reggie (Cleveland)
Elliott, Donald Reggie (Cleveland)
  • 12/13/2022
Wilson, Herbert Leon (Old Fort)
  • 12/13/2022