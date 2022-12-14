County Commission Goes Along With $50,000 For Budgetel Replacement Rooms; City Funds To Be Used 1st

The County Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to go along with the city of Chattanooga to provide up to $50,000 each for hotel rooms for displaced Budgetel residents.

The panel did so after City Councilman Chip Henderson volunteered that the first $50,000 spent would be from the city.

There was discussion about delaying the vote for a week since a resolution was not before the commission. Commissioner Steve Highlander said he did not like "to buy a pig in a poke."

However, Joda Thongnopnua, chief of staff to Mayor Tim Kelly, said the City Council vote was contingent on similar action by the county in a "memorandum of understanding."

Commissioner Joe Graham said it was "not fair to put this body in that position," and County Mayor Weston Wamp said the commission was put "in a hot box." He said he had only learned of the proposed agreement by reading Chattanoogan.com on Saturday. He said, "I don't appreciate it any more than you do."

The county mayor said some steps could be taken without new county spending. He said he had talked with some East Ridge motel owners who were willing to take provide as many as 20 rooms for some of those displaced in Lookout Valley. He said it would be at a cheaper rate. He said that would be closer to their jobs in most cases.

The county mayor also said that Section 8 units were being "fast tracked" to help the situation, with 22 units already made available.

He also said he had been in discussions with Supt. Justin Robertson and others about possibly using a portion of the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts school for a low barrier shelter for the homeless. He said students were due to soon vacate the school.

County Mayor Wamp said the building on East Brainerd Road had its ills, but "it does have a room and a warm cafeteria."

Commissioner Greg Martin questioned why the city of East Ridge, where the Budgetel is located, was not providing financial support. Commissioner Mike Chauncey, who is about to finish his service on the East Ridge City Council, said East Ridge had been providing about a third of its police and fire resources to the motel for a number of years.

Commissioner Warren Mackey said concerning the displaced individuals that "We have jobs in Hamilton County - an abundance of them. Every place you look you can see jobs."

He also said, "If I was homeless in Knoxville I would move to Hamilton County. They've got free housing for us."

Commissioner Mackey said of District Attorney Coty Wamp, who closed the motel as a public nuisance, "She was right on target. She was doing her job. She has taken an oath to uphold the law."