Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 35, Section 35-160, Billing and Charges for District Wreckers. (Version 2)



LEGAL



b.

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Building Code, the International Residential Code, and the 2018 Edition of the International Energy Conservation Code and certain appendices of those codes as revised and amended as the official Building Code, Residential Code, and Energy Conservation Codes of the City of Chattanooga.c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 19, Sections 19-1 and 19-2, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Fuel Gas Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Gas Code of the City of Chattanooga, to amend Section 19-3 concerning amendments to said code, to amend Sections 101.1; 101.2; 106.1; 106.3; 106.5.3; 106.5.4; 106.6.2; 106.6.3; 108.4; 108.5, 109; and 310.1.1, regarding permit inspections and board adjustments and appeals.d. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 22.5, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Mechanical Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Mechanical Code of the City of Chattanooga.e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 27, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Plumbing Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Plumbing Code of the City of Chattanooga.f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Section 31-4, Installations, Maintenance, Repair of Sewer Service Lines; Charge; Exception.PUBLIC WORKSg. MR-2022-0224 MiKen Development c/o Michael Kenner (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way adjacent to the 1800 block of South Holtzclaw Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a City of Chattanooga Standard Premises Use Agreement with Chattanooga Hockey, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of a portion of 1785 Reggie White Boulevard, identified as Tax Map No. 145K-E-001.01, for a term of five (5) years, beginning on April 1, 2023, and ending on March 31, 2028, for annual rent, in the amount of $1.00. (District 7)HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution authorizing the appointment of John Smith, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Plumbing Inspector, subject to certain conditions.c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jordan Landis, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Combo Inspector, subject to certain conditions.d. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Joshua Burgess, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Community Development Code Enforcement, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Code Enforcement, subject to certain conditions.e. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Priscilla Petty, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Community Development Code Enforcement, to do special duty as prescribed herein in her position as Demolition Abatement Specialist, subject to certain conditions.f. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Joshua Ballard, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Community Development Code Enforcement, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Code Enforcement, subject to certain conditions.MAYOR’S OFFICEOffice of Community Healthg. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute Amendment 2 of the Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Chattanooga and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga Master of Public Health Program to hire one (1) additional graduate assistant, increasing the budget by $14,263.00, in the amount of $49,759.00, for the total amount of $64,022.00.PLANNINGh. 2022-0265 Maria Tomas (Special Exceptions Permit Nightclub). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for use of a late night entertainment facility located at 6924 Shallowford Road, more particularly described in the attached documents. (District 6)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2022 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading: LEGALa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 17, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Fire Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Fire Code of the City of Chattanooga and to adopt the 2018 Edition of the NFPA 101 Life Safety Code for certain specified occupancies. (Deferred from 11-29-2022)PLANNINGb. 2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred 30 days from 11-08-2022)2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0228 Beacon Acquisitions, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone and R-RV-6 River View Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2022-0210 Dan Reynolds (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 806 Spears Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0210 Dan Reynolds (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 806 Spears Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2022-0244 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6559 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0244 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6559 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0244 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6559 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-0238 Michael King (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 671 Tremont Place, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)2022-0238 Michael King (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 671 Tremont Place, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)f. 2022-0213 Paresh Patel (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7725 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0213 Paresh Patel (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7725 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)g. 2022-0216 Jenkins Crossing, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with no conditions for the front part of the property and for UGC Urban General Commercial Zone for the back of the property). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7777 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with no conditions for the front part of the property and for UGC Urban General Commercial Zone for the back of the property, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommends denial by Staff)2022-0216 Jenkins Crossing, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7777 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone excluding the areas shown as “outparcels” on the site plan. (Staff Version)2022-0216 Jenkins Crossing, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7777 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2022-0233 FSC Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4905 and 4907 Pattentown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0233 FSC Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4905 and 4907 Pattentown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2022-0209 Diana Galas (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3917 Lightfoot Mill Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)j. 2022-0229 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two unaddressed properties located in the 1000 block of Jubilee Drive and the 5900 block of Hancock Road together with 5709 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0229 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two unaddressed properties located in the 1000 block of Jubilee Drive and the 5900 block of Hancock Road together with 5709 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2022-0199 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6026 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 10-11-2022 & 11-08-2022)2022-0199 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6026 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)l. 2022-0240 Tahini South Broad, LLC (UGC Urban Residential Zone with conditions (pre 8/30/22) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/22). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2525 Williams Street and 257 West 26th Street, from UGC Urban Residential Zone with conditions (pre 8/30/22) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/22), subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0240 Tahini South Broad, LLC (UGC Urban Residential Zone with conditions (pre 8/30/22) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/22). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2525 Williams Street and 257 West 26th Street, from UGC Urban Residential Zone with conditions (pre 8/30/22) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/22). (Applicant Version)m. 2022-0236 Joseph Scott Turk (U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3 Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1109 Fairview Avenue, from U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3 Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)PUBLIC WORKSn. MR-2019-0179 William C. Payne (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning two wastewater easements in the 1800-1900 blocks of Southern Street and the 1900-2200 blocks of Roanoke Avenue within Tax Map Nos. 136E-A-005, 005.01, and 005.02 for economic development of the former Harriet Tubman Homes site, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)7. Resolutions: PUBLIC WORKSa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the On-Call Blanket Contract No. W-22-022-201, Focused SSES and Rehab Blanket Contract for Wastewater Consent Decree, for year one (1) of four (4) to SAK Construction, LLC of O’Fallon, IL, and Inliner Solutions of Orleans, IN, for the annual amount of $24.5 million and accepting the Valued Engineering Cost of both contractors. (Districts 2 & 9)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.