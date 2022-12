Dalton firefighters were called to a fire in a duplex at 1215 North Hamilton Street, Unit 2 at 1:33 p.m. on Monday.Officials said C-4 arrived on scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the duplex. Crews encountered heavy fire in the kitchen area as vertical ventilation and search operations were completed.There were no injuries.The fire started in the kitchen and there was an estimated $125,000 worth of damage in the kitchen and living room.