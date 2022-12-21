Potentially "Life-Threatening" Wind Chill, Some Snow Slated For Chattanooga This Weekend

Chattanoogans could see wind chill factors as low as 8 below zero on Friday and Saturday as an Arctic cold front blows through with high winds and bitterly cold temperatures.
The National Weather Service's Hazardous Weather Outlook cites a "dangerous, potentially life-threatening wind chill" this weekend.
It says such extreme cold has not been seen in this section in several decades.
The forecast for the higher elevations of East Tennessee and sections of Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina said the wind child could go as low as 35 degrees below zero.
The cold winds could cause frost bite in as little as 30 minutes, the warning says.
Some snow is predicted for Chattanooga along with the extreme weather - about half an inch.
In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered a state of emergency for Dec. 22-26 related to "an Arctic blast that will impact Georgia with frigid temperatures." The order speaks of the possibility of "black ice" on streets and highways as well as downed trees and power lines.
Here is the latest Chattanooga forecast:
Thursday
A chance of sprinkles. Cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Rain before 1am, then rain and snow likely between 1am and 2am, then a chance of snow after 2am. Low around 9. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday
Scattered flurries with a slight chance of snow before 7am, then scattered flurries between 7am and 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and cold, with a high near 15. Wind chill values between -8 and 1. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 24. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Christmas Day
Sunny, with a high near 32.