Potentially "Life-Threatening" Wind Chill, Some Snow Slated For Chattanooga This Weekend

Chattanoogans could see wind chill factors as low as 8 below zero on Friday and Saturday as an Arctic cold front blows through with high winds and bitterly cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service's Hazardous Weather Outlook cites a "dangerous, potentially life-threatening wind chill" this weekend .

It says such extreme cold has not been seen in this section in several decades.

The forecast for the higher elevations of East Tennessee and sections of Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina said the wind child could go as low as 35 degrees below zero.

The cold winds could cause frost bite in as little as 30 minutes, the warning says.

Some snow is predicted for Chattanooga along with the extreme weather - about half an inch.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered a state of emergency for Dec. 22-26 related to "an Arctic blast that will impact Georgia with frigid temperatures." The order speaks of the possibility of "black ice" on streets and highways as well as downed trees and power lines.

Here is the latest Chattanooga forecast:

Thursday

A chance of sprinkles. Cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.