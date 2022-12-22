2 Arrested For Mail Theft After Being Caught By Ring Camera

Courtney Underhill and Darrell Fuget were arrested in a string of thefts from mailboxes on Sedgefield Drive and Hawks Landing.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive on Tuesday at approximately 3:50 a.m. for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.

Officials reported that for the past few days, citizens had posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.

HCSO deputies were already in the area proactively conducting focused patrols and attempting to locate people breaking into vehicles and mailboxes.Deputies observed the alleged vehicle on Sedgefield Drive and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Ms. Underhill and the passenger was identified as Fuget. Initially, the Ms. Underhill attempted to give deputies a false name from a Georgia license belonging to another person, but she was recognized by one of the deputies.Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located a large amount of mail in the front passenger’s floorboard. Nine addresses listed on the mail belonged to addresses on Sedgefield Drive. Deputies also observed multiple mailboxes open along the roadway on Sedgefield Drive.Deputies went to the addresses where the mail was taken and spoke with the property owners. The majority of the mail was able to be immediately returned to its rightful owners and three victims advised they wanted to press charges. There were also pieces of mail found to be from an address on Hawks Landing.“The fact that a ring camera alerted a resident to this theft, along with our personnel’s swift response, allowed this apprehension to quickly and safely take place. It showcases the usefulness of residential cameras and how they can be a valuable proactive and investigative tool for not only recording events, but assist with catching crimes and perpetrators in real time. I want to encourage all of our citizens to remain vigilant and always secure your packages and mail before you go to bed at night. Help us reduce crimes of opportunity in our neighborhoods throughout the year and especially during the holiday season,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.Ms. Underhill and Fuget were transported to the Silverdale Detention Center. Ms. Underhill was charged with theft of property, criminal impersonation and window tint violation. Fuget was charged with theft of property.This incident remains under investigation by the HCSO. The details of this investigation have been provided to the United States Postal Inspectors Office for review.