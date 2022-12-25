Police Blotter: Tow Truck Driver Tries To Repossess Woman’s Paid Off Car; Man From Dating App Steals Man’s Car And Belongings

A woman on E. 5th Street told police she was inside her house, heard a vehicle in her driveway and found a tow truck attempting to tow her Chevy Cruz. The tow driver told her that her car was being repossessed. She showed proof of ownership and the driver disconnected the car and left. The woman provided a business card from United Direct. She showed police the title to the car, which showed her as the owner and also provided paperwork from her lender that said she had paid off the car in March.

* * *

An officer responded to a disorder prevention at Graysville Road. The complainant asked if police could escort her to speak with her daughter so that she could take her to rehab. The officer spoke with the daughter at the residence and she agreed to go with her mother in order to go to rehab.

* * *

A woman at an apartment at 7301 E. Brainerd Road told police she had parked her car overnight and the next morning had damage on the driver side of the rear bumper. She said there was a small hole and scratches on it. Also, the bumper had been shifted over. She believes it may have been hit by another vehicle but there is no proof of how the damage was done at this time. No estimates for repairs have been done.

* * *

A woman on Park Drive told police over the phone someone has been using her PayPal account and making fraudulent purchases on the account, but said she doesn’t own a debit card. She believed that another woman was the person taking the money out of her accounts due to her having access to her information from her doing her taxes. The woman didn’t have physical evidence that the other woman was the person taking money from her accounts.

* * *

Police were called to W. 17th Street where an anonymous caller said a black Audi A6 had been parked for four months. The officer tried to call a number for the owner and it was disconnected. The vehicle was not unlawfully parked or obstructing traffic.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police saw two men sitting in chairs on the sidewalk at 1000 E. 14th St. with a fire in between them on the middle of the sidewalk. Police spoke with the men and one said he was from Red Bank and was here to "meet a friend". The other said he lives down the street and had just come down to "help the homeless". Both left without incident and the fire was put out.

* * *

Police witnessed a person dumpster diving at Sweet Melissa Billiards at 1966 Northpoint Blvd. He was trespassed from the property in accordance with the wishes of management.

* * *

An officer conducted a field interview at 200 Highway 27 southbound. Prior to arrival, dispatch received a call saying a person with a shopping cart appeared to be attempting to jump off the bridge at this location. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man who matched the description. The officer saw him traveling on foot with a shopping cart southbound on the bridge. He said he was heading to the library and didn’t intend himself any harm. He didn’t request any assistance from police.

* * *

A woman on S. Germantown Road told police she wanted her brother removed from her residence. He gathered his belongings and left the residence with no issue.

* * *

An employee at Volkswagen at 8001 Volkswagen Dr. told police she left her vehicle parked in the lot, and when she returned to her car, she discovered damage on the passenger side which consisted of dents and scratches on almost the entire side. She believes another vehicle may have hit it but there is no poof at this time of how the damage was done.

* * *

A man on Terry Lane told police on the phone he has been out of town for over a month. When he returned home, he noticed he had damage to his driveway. He said it appeared someone possibly ran off the embankment and crashed. Dispatch said there were no calls like this at the above location during the month. The man is unsure of the amount it will cost to fix the damage at this time.

* * *

A man at an apartment at 6324 Hixson Pike told police his silver 2021 Toyota Camry had been stolen. He said also his backpack with wallet, credit/debit cards, driver’s license, iPhone 13 and handgun had been stolen. The man said he met a white male on a dating app, who went by Scott Lewis. He went to bed around 8:30 p.m. while the other man stayed up inside the residence. When he woke up, his car and property were gone. The suspect left a wallet behind with multiple IDs and cards, but none were identified as the suspect. There was an ID for a Scott Lewis in the wallet but the man said it wasn’t the suspect. The man said he would contact police if he was able to get any further information on the suspect when he gained access to the dating app. The vehicle and gun were entered into NCIC as stolen.