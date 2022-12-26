Salvation Army Provides Brunch And Backpacks To Homeless On Tuesday

The Salvation Army will serve eggs, sausage and biscuits to approximately 300 people in the Chattanooga community Tuesday who are experiencing homelessness or financial hardships. During the brunch, backpacks will be distributed to event attendees, helping them experience the joy of Christmas.

Community members donated a variety of necessities and other items to assemble the 300 backpacks for their neighbors in need.

The backpacks contain scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, socks, flashlights, sanitizing wipes, first aid products, hygiene products and other necessities.

The event will be fully staffed by Salvation Army personnel and local volunteers.

