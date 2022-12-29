13 Killed In Georgia During Christmas Holiday Travel Period

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths resulting from 10 fatal crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m., and ended Monday at 11:59 p.m.



Statewide, Georgia State Patrol Troopers investigated five fatal crashes causing seven fatalities. Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the 2022 Christmas holiday travel period include the Atlanta Police Department, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.



In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated more than 335 traffic crashes resulting in over 150 injuries. Additionally, more than 207 individuals were arrested for driving under the influence, while nearly 5,000 citations and 6,500 warnings were issued.



This year’s fatal crashes slightly decreased from the 2021 Christmas travel period when 18 deaths stemmed from 16 fatal crashes. Currently, it is too soon to determine why the number of fatalities and fatality crashes diminished this year; however, Troopers heavily patrol the roadways during the Christmas travel period, with the goal of reducing fatalities. Variables such as the number of drivers traveling, weather, the economy and other factors impact each year’s final fatality and crash numbers, officials said.





2022 Christmas Holiday Traffic Count

78-Hour Holiday Travel Period

Friday, Dec. 23, at 6:00 p.m., to Monday, Dec. 26, at 11:59 p.m.

Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Deaths Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 7 (5 fatal crashes) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 6 (5 fatal crashes) 13 (10 fatal crashes)