Police Blotter: Man Finds Refuge From Neighbor In Walgreens After Loud Music Spat; Pair Grabs Lots Of Clothing At Academy Sports

  • Friday, December 30, 2022

A disorder was reported by a man at the Walgreens on Hixson Pike. The man told police his neighbor was threatening him. He said he was sleeping in his room when he heard loud music coming from his neighbor. He said he yelled at his neighbor through the window and asked if he could turn the music down. He said the neighbor took this the wrong way, became mad at him and started yelling at him and threatening him from the window. The man said his neighbor then came outside and started chasing him down the hill. The man said he made his way to the Walgreens before calling 911. The man's mother was still at the residence and said the neighbor came and started yelling at her, saying her son approached him in an aggressive manner. The mother did not know the circumstances of the incident until she called her son. Police went back to the man's home and attempted to make contact with the upstairs neighbor, but there was no answer. The man and his mother left for a friend's house to stay the remainder of the evening.

* * *

A security guard for Patten Towers called police and said a man had been on scene and he was not supposed to be there. The man left prior to police arrival. Police told the security guard to call back if the man returned

* * *

The store clerk at Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., told police that a man came into the store and asked how much a carton of cigarettes would be. When the clerk scanned the carton and set them on the counter, the male snatched the cigarettes from her hand and fled the scene. While police were on scene, no manager was present to review camera footage. The clerk described the suspect as a black male with dreads and a hat, but she was unable to remember any of his clothing.

* * *

A couple was reported in a disorder on S. Moore Road. Police spoke with them and they agreed to separate. The man got a ride home from his mother. The woman drove off in her vehicle.

* * *

A man on E. View Drive told police his bicycle was stolen from his carport sometime overnight. He did not have any suspect information. The bicycle is a purple/turquoise Huffy mountain bike with two flat tires. He said the bicycle was unsecured in the carport.

* * *

A man on Mauldeth Road told police someone entered his unlocked vehicle overnight and stole his wallet (brown leather with silver "C"). Inside of his wallet were his TN state ID, passport, debit/credit cards and $120 cash. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman at Granite Heights Apartments, 1400 N. Chamberlain Ave., told police someone had thrown a brick through the back window of her Chevy Malibu sometime over the last couple of days. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man told police he went to the Bojangles at 7987 E. Brainerd Road around 6:15 p.m. and shortly after leaving he received notification from his bank that someone attempted to charge $570 at Fashion Nova to his card. The bank denied this purchase. Someone then charged $38 to Grubhub, which went through successfully. The man said he reported this to his bank and had the cards locked.

* * *

An employee at Tienda GuataMex, 2434 Rossville Blvd., told police a man came into the store and acted suspiciously. The man told the employee to go away and leave him alone. Eventually the man left without incident, but the employee wanted him trespassed. The employee was instructed to contact police if he returned.

* * *

A woman told police she deposited a check in the Post Office box at 134 N. Market St., and a few days later, someone altered the check to $6,050 and cashed it. The check was changed to the name of Timia White. A copy of the altered check was given to police.

* * *

An employee told police a man had come to the front door of the Islamic Center at 1410 Cemetery Ave. and urinated in the corner. The employee said the man came up to the door, relieved himself on the front door and spat on it while doing so. The man was seen doing these actions on the ring door camera. The man is a white male, 35-40 years old, of medium build and roughly 5'10". The man was wearing a knit yellow/orange hat, sunglasses with a black frame, a tan camo hunting jacket and a black backpack. The man was last seen headed south on Central Avenue. The employee believed the man did this intentionally as a sign of disrespect to the place of worship, since there was plenty of spots less noticeable to the public around. The employee wished to prosecute if the man is identified. Police searched the area, but did not locate the man.

* * *

An employee at Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police that a white female and white male came into the store around 9:20 p.m. and grabbed lots of clothing. They walked out the front door at 9:35 p.m. He said the woman had on black leggings, a black jacket, a white shirt and appeared to be blonde. The man had on a green jacket, a red shirt, blue jeans and boots. Both were seen on Academy's cameras getting into a silver Hyundai Elantra and pulling northbound through the parking lot. The employee said he is unsure as to exactly what was stolen or the dollar amount.

