Chattanooga Fire Department Responds To Record Number Of Calls In 2022

photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department Previous Next

It was a very busy year for the Chattanooga Fire Department as firefighters handled the highest ever yearly call volume and progress was made on several different levels within our agency. In 2022, the CFD responded to 24,500 calls, including more than 290 structure fires, nearly 10,000 EMS calls and motor vehicle crashes, and over 2,700 “Assist a Citizen” calls. Crews saved approximately $151,500,000 in property from fire damage. In comparison, Chattanooga Fire responded to 23,356 calls in 2021, including 248 fires. That is a 17% increase in fires alone. Officials said, "It’s certainly been a productive and rewarding 2022 for the men and women in our department."

Fire Chief Phil Hyman said, “Our firefighters provide the very best service to our citizens on each shift they work. As Chattanooga continues to grow, so does our call volume and we are stepping up every day to meet that growing demand.”

Here is the department's report:

The CFD has ordered six new fire trucks that will arrive in the next 12-14 months, including four pumpers, a quint and a ladder to replenish parts of our aging fleet. The new apparatus- a cost of nearly $6 million- will greatly help with our operations on different scenes. This year, our two new 21’ fireboats went into service and they have already been used for several rescue operations. One is strategically situated above the Chickamauga Dam and the other is stationed below the dam to provide the most efficient responses to incidents on the water. We have received new equipment for our squad companies, including new airbags and Makita tools. Our squads respond to hazardous materials calls, Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) incidents, vehicle extrications, trench rescues, rope rescues, confined space rescues and collapse rescues so they need the best tools to save lives. Our Operations Division acquired six new Polaris UTVs to assist firefighters during complicated rescue missions on tough, rugged terrain. The uTVs help first responders access hard-to-reach locations, especially following severe weather events when large fire trucks cannot be used due to downed trees and debris. A new AirEvac system is almost completely installed in our fire halls to remove toxic fumes from the fire trucks running in the bays. This is designed to protect firefighters from diesel exhaust by reducing their exposure to harmful emissions. The system has been placed in 12 of our 20 stations with eight fire halls left to go in the project.



During 2022, Chattanooga Fire partnered with the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security to acquire funding for our drill tower replacement. The City of Chattanooga is receiving $1.5 million from Hamilton County for construction of a new fire training tower at the Chattanooga Fire and Police Training Center on Amnicola Highway. This is the first phase in the planning and funding stages to tear down the current training tower- built in 1976- and build a brand new one. There’s been a long-standing need for the project as the six-story tower has far exceeded its lifespan. The Chattanooga Fire Department will be seeking capital funding in the budget for the next fiscal year to match the county’s contribution. With a total of $3 million from the city and county, the tower can be replaced with a modern structure. It is used by the CFD throughout the year for skill-based training in many different disciplines by both fire cadets and current firefighters. Live fire drills are conducted there, as well as ladder drills, aerial training, physical fitness and rope training for Urban Search and Rescue operations. The tower is also used by other departments from across the region, including all of the Hamilton County volunteer agencies.

Training was once again a top priority in 2022. There was a company officer development course, multi-company drills, and a focus on Special Operations (USAR and technical rescues). Members of a regional USAR Task Force completed a 60-hour technical rope rescue class, an 80-hour structural collapse class and a 40-hour trench rescue class. We graduated an 18-person academy in June 2022 and those new firefighters have been hard at work in our fire companies, making a difference in their community. Members of the CFD took part in an all-hands meeting with Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly- the first time a mayor has addressed the entire department, as well as every other department in the city. We have aligned our plans and goals for the future with Mayor Kelly’s One Chattanooga vision.



Our community outreach has reached new, never-before-seen levels thanks to the appointment of two key positions: Our Fire & Life Safety Educator connected with 6,000 students and citizens to educate them about fire safety and prevention. Our Recruitment & Community Outreach Coordinator interacted with more than 10,000 people at schools and events throughout the city. Our newly-formed connections with neighborhood groups and members of the community have provided countless opportunities to inform the public about all of the different kinds of services the fire department provides and educate citizens of all ages about the life-saving steps to protect their homes, their businesses and their families during a fire emergency.

In 2023, we will train and welcome another group of fire cadets into the CFD family. Our next fire academy starts on January 27, 2023 with 34 recruits. We hope to break ground on a new Fire Station 15 off Shallowford Road in the early spring. We are also looking to replace our records management system as we move into the future and push for technological advancements.



“We have accomplished a lot in 2022 and we look for growth and expansion in the coming year," Chief Hyman said. “All of our success boils down to our extremely dedicated firefighters on the operational side, along with the hard work of those in our Training Division and Logistics Division, as well as our tremendous administrative staff. We have a great team and that’s what makes us a great department.”