Woman Gets 4-Year Prison Sentence In Faceoff With Another Woman That Was Facebook Live-Streamed

A woman who was involved in a faceoff with another woman that was live-streamed on Facebook was sentenced on Tuesday to four years in state prison for aggravated assault.

Kuchava Moore appeared before Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn in the January 2020 case.

Ms. Moore and the victim, Foulematou Sylla, had bickered on Facebook for about a month before the Arlington Avenue shooting became a Facebook feature.







Ms.Sylla stated in court that the two had agreed to meet in the neighborhood near Memorial Hospital for "a fistfight, yes. A shootout, no." She added. "I have a problem with you. I want my one, and 'come on' to the field," Ms. Sylla said, quoting herself from the video.





"Ms. Moore, you brought a gun to a fistfight," said Judge Amanda Dunn. "You were also in a car while Ms. Sylla was standing in the road."





Ms. Moore had pleaded guilty in a plea in which an attempted murder charge was dismissed. She will be eligible for parole consideration after she has served 30 percent of her sentence.





Judge Dunn said she considered that Ms. Moore, 31, has a history of criminal convictions and behavior, though without felonies, and her last conviction was eight years ago. Ms. Moore's juvenile record from age 12 also was significant, she said, and Ms. Moore's history of probation violation and failure to appear in court shows that alternative sentencing would not be productive. Use of a deadly weapon and that Ms. Moore had endangered bystanders in the altercation also enhanced her sentence.





Judge Dunn said that Ms. Moore's constant pain from lifelong sickle cell anemia, proven by recent visits to Tennessee Oncology, as well as the support for Ms. Moore in the courtroom Tuesday, kept her from choosing the maximum sentence of six years.