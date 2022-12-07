1 Person Dead In Stabbing On Safari Drive; Sean Little, 38, Charged With Murder

The Sheriff's Office checked out a stabbing report in the 7800 block of Safari Drive on Wednesday afternoon and found one person dead at the scene.

A man ran out the back door as police arrived and was captured after an hour and a half search in the vicinity.

He was identified as Sean Little, 38. Little is charged with criminal homicide.

Units involved in the search included SWAT, drone, K-9, patrol and investigators.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

Little was arrested in March for violation of a restraining order and order of protection.

Safari Drive is in East Brainerd off Jenkins Road at Yorktown Woods.