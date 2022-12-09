Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, December 9, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVARADO-MARTINEZ, ALEJANDRO ENRIQUE 
2606 E 45 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN 
1212 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW 
4611 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374111231 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BLEDSOE, DEANNA R 
106 JAMESTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161505 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
RECKLESS DRIVING

BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY 
1069 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE 
5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLBAUGH, STONEY EUGENE 
2191 PIECE HILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

COX, DUANTE LARMAR 
7434 PRIVATE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374161814 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF ECSTASY MDMA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

EASON, ALEX BLAIN 
440 CARROL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

EVAES, GERALD LEON 
7935 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVANS HOOD, SHELLY LYNN 
7910 OOLTEWA GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FARCORUM, EDGAR 
DOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FLIPPEN, TYLER JOSEPH 
1650 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FONOLLERAS, MARIELL 
5633 TUCKER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOUST, TRACY LEE 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FOWLER, DALVIN 
1335 JOHNSON TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR 
311 N. GREENWOOD AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARRIS, AMELIA 
1312 CLOVERDALE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA NMN 
1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

HORN, SAMUEL GARRETT 
6411 WACONDA POINT HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEXUAL CONTACT WITH INMATE BY A CORRECTIONS OFFICE

HOWELL, JEREMY WALTER 
CHATTANOOGA, 374083071 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN 
2806 1/2 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHI

LEWIS, VALERIE DARLENE 
11229 LOT 30 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LYONS, ROBERT CODY 
122 GATEWAY ALINE ROSSVILLE, 307415125 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MANUS, MARTY EUGENE 
7000 SHIRLEY POND RD APT B HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT UNDER 1K

MARTIN, ISAIAH TYLER 
ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA )

MARTIN, MARLIN DEMETRIOUS 
7159 HOLLAND LN #B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING

MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM 
5505 BRAINERD RD/MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

MCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWON 
2314 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWAON 
2314 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCNABB, KYLE LAVERN 
1010 GILLESPI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MILLER, CHARLES JOSEPH 
2411 QUAIL NEST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MILLSAPS, CASEY WAYNE 
13744 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MOORE, LEANA MARIE 
1777 BRYMER CREEK RD MC DONALD, 373535278 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATEL, ROHAAN M 
I4622 MARYWEATHER LN MURFRESBORO, 371283308 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
RECKLESS DRIVING

REED, LAREN ELIZABETH 
503 COLVILLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

RHINEHART, ASHLEY NICOLE 
3810 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROBERSON, REGINALD DEMONT 
2104 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

ROSENBERGER, JEREMIAH PAUL 
4498 BILL JONES ROAD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

SANDERS, MICHAEL DUWAYNE 
2805 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT

SNYDER, SIDNEY E 
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373795724 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TAYLOR, HYACINTH K 
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIS, GARY LYNN 
425 WOODLAND AVE. ALTAMONT, 37301 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS METH
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS MARIJUANA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST

WRIGHT, JOEL DAVID 
1206 SECR 3160 CORSICANE, 75109 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ALVARADO-MARTINEZ, ALEJANDRO ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLBAUGH, STONEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
EVAES, GERALD LEON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/02/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVANS HOOD, SHELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FLIPPEN, TYLER JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FONOLLERAS, MARIELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOWLER, DALVIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/10/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/31/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA NMN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
HORN, SAMUEL GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL CONTACT WITH INMATE BY A CORRECTIONS OFFICE
HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHI
LEWIS, VALERIE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LYONS, ROBERT CODY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MARTIN, MARLIN DEMETRIOUS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/25/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SHOPLIFTING
  • SHOPLIFTING
MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
MCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/19/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWAON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCNABB, KYLE LAVERN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MILLER, CHARLES JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MILLSAPS, CASEY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/31/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PATEL, ROHAAN M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/23/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • DUI
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
REED, LAREN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
RHINEHART, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/12/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROSENBERGER, JEREMIAH PAUL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
SANDERS, MICHAEL DUWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/05/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
TAYLOR, HYACINTH K
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, JOEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/9/2022
TSSAA Legislative Council Votes To Allow Compensation For Student-Athletes
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/8/2022
Balanced CSAS Bops Central, 77-42
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/8/2022
Urban League Receives Single Largest Philanthropic Gift In Organization’s 40-Year History
  • Breaking News
  • 12/8/2022
Flat Top Freddie's Picks
  • Sports
  • 12/8/2022
Moc Wrestlers Prepare To Host Second Ranked Iowa
  • Sports
  • 12/8/2022
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/9/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVARADO-MARTINEZ, ALEJANDRO ENRIQUE 2606 E 45 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... more

Urban League Receives Single Largest Philanthropic Gift In Organization’s 40-Year History
  • 12/8/2022

The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga announced a transformational gift of $2.4 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The contribution will allow the organization to move more expediently ... more

Governor Bill Lee Names General Warner Ross To Lead Tennessee National Guard
  • 12/8/2022

Governor Bill Lee on Thursday announced the appointment of Brigadier General Warner A. Ross II as Adjutant General of Tennessee and Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military, effective ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga's Energy Savings Efforts Reduce Operational Costs By Nearly $2 Million Annually
Chattanooga's Energy Savings Efforts Reduce Operational Costs By Nearly $2 Million Annually
  • 12/8/2022
Police Blotter: Man With Cut To His Head Says Wife Didn’t Do It; Police Catch Man Skipping Out On Bar Tab
  • 12/8/2022
Man Injured When Leaf-Blowing Truck Overturns
Man Injured When Leaf-Blowing Truck Overturns
  • 12/8/2022
Person With Bloody Hands In Walmart Parking Lot Arrested On Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/8/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/8/2022
Opinion
Joys And Challenges Of Relative Caregivers Helps Local Families
  • 12/8/2022
Closing Circuses
  • 12/8/2022
Drain The Wamp Swamp - And Response (2)
  • 12/7/2022
Commissioners Need To Find Common Ground To Work With County Mayor Wamp - And Response
  • 12/7/2022
Wake Up, America - And Response (3)
  • 12/5/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Key Out For Season With Serious Medical Condition
Dan Fleser: Key Out For Season With Serious Medical Condition
  • 12/8/2022
Three Football Mocs Named HERO Sports All-Americans
Three Football Mocs Named HERO Sports All-Americans
  • 12/8/2022
Moc Wrestlers Prepare To Host Second Ranked Iowa
  • 12/8/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Flat Top Freddie's Picks
  • 12/8/2022
Happenings
East Brainerd And Ooltewah Collegedale Chamber Councils Announce Run For Their Future: Supporting Hamilton County Schools
  • 12/8/2022
Whitfield County Real Estate Deeds Go Digital
Whitfield County Real Estate Deeds Go Digital
  • 12/8/2022
Jerry Summers: An Intelligent Immigrant
Jerry Summers: An Intelligent Immigrant
  • 12/8/2022
Whitfield County Hosts Annual Santa-In-Uniform
Whitfield County Hosts Annual Santa-In-Uniform
  • 12/7/2022
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Medic 15 Is Dec. 9
  • 12/7/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/7/2022
Rock The Riverfront Returning With New Interactive Art Installation – Los Trompos
  • 12/7/2022
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
Choral Arts Christmas Concert Is Dec. 15
  • 12/6/2022
Ringgold Native Now Performs At Historic Barter Theatre In Abingdon, Va.
  • 12/6/2022
Shania Twain Announces More Tour Dates, Including Knoxville Oct. 16, 2023
  • 12/6/2022
Opinion
Joys And Challenges Of Relative Caregivers Helps Local Families
  • 12/8/2022
Closing Circuses
  • 12/8/2022
Drain The Wamp Swamp - And Response (2)
  • 12/7/2022
Dining
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
  • 12/6/2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
  • 12/1/2022
Business
Text Request Earns Great Place To Work Certification
  • 12/8/2022
StoneLoads Partners With Loadsmart To Offer Instant Freight Quotes
  • 12/7/2022
Tennessee To Receive $13 Million From Settlement With Electronic Cigarette Manufacturer JUUL Labs, Inc.
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: 4 Must-Do’s For Homeowners In December
  • 12/7/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 1-7
  • 12/8/2022
Greater Chattanooga Area Ranked No. 9 On The Realtor.com 2023 Forecast Of Top Housing Markets
  • 12/7/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Tiffany Townsend Named Baylor's Chief Advancement Officer
Tiffany Townsend Named Baylor's Chief Advancement Officer
  • 12/8/2022
GNTC Student Earns Degree In Surgical Technology While Serving In Georgia Army National Guard
GNTC Student Earns Degree In Surgical Technology While Serving In Georgia Army National Guard
  • 12/8/2022
Watergate Reporter Inspires Southern Adventist University Journalism Students And Others
Watergate Reporter Inspires Southern Adventist University Journalism Students And Others
  • 12/8/2022
Living Well
Chattanooga Cancer Support Group Leader Participating In Major American Hematology Conference
Chattanooga Cancer Support Group Leader Participating In Major American Hematology Conference
  • 12/8/2022
Orange Grove To Open First Group Home In Georgia; Open House/Ribbon Cutting Thursday
  • 12/8/2022
Morning Pointe Names Willingham And Lee As 2022 Exceeding Expectations Winners
Morning Pointe Names Willingham And Lee As 2022 Exceeding Expectations Winners
  • 12/8/2022
Memories
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Portrait Photography Exhibit At The Tennessee State Library And Archives Is Open For The Holidays
  • 12/7/2022
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Winter Rain
  • 12/6/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Perfect Purpose Of Perseverance
Bob Tamasy: The Perfect Purpose Of Perseverance
  • 12/8/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
Chattanooga Bible Institute/Richmont To Celebrate Its 90th Anniversary
  • 12/7/2022
Obituaries
Josephine Elaine Boyer
Josephine Elaine Boyer
  • 12/8/2022
Harvey Cornelius Broadnax
Harvey Cornelius Broadnax
  • 12/8/2022
Julie Van Valkenburg
Julie Van Valkenburg
  • 12/8/2022
Area Obituaries
Howell, Dara Lea Mitchell (Whitwell)
Howell, Dara Lea Mitchell (Whitwell)
  • 12/8/2022
Thompson, Cheri Irene (Spring City)
Thompson, Cheri Irene (Spring City)
  • 12/8/2022
Hickman, James Franklin "Jimmy" (Dayton)
Hickman, James Franklin "Jimmy" (Dayton)
  • 12/8/2022