Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALVARADO-MARTINEZ, ALEJANDRO ENRIQUE
2606 E 45 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN
1212 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW
4611 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374111231
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLEDSOE, DEANNA R
106 JAMESTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161505
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
RECKLESS DRIVING
BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY
1069 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE
5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLBAUGH, STONEY EUGENE
2191 PIECE HILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
COX, DUANTE LARMAR
7434 PRIVATE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374161814
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF ECSTASY MDMA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
EASON, ALEX BLAIN
440 CARROL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
EVAES, GERALD LEON
7935 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVANS HOOD, SHELLY LYNN
7910 OOLTEWA GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FARCORUM, EDGAR
DOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FLIPPEN, TYLER JOSEPH
1650 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FONOLLERAS, MARIELL
5633 TUCKER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOUST, TRACY LEE
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FOWLER, DALVIN
1335 JOHNSON TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR
311 N. GREENWOOD AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARRIS, AMELIA
1312 CLOVERDALE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA NMN
1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
HORN, SAMUEL GARRETT
6411 WACONDA POINT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEXUAL CONTACT WITH INMATE BY A CORRECTIONS OFFICE
HOWELL, JEREMY WALTER
CHATTANOOGA, 374083071
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
2806 1/2 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHI
LEWIS, VALERIE DARLENE
11229 LOT 30 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LYONS, ROBERT CODY
122 GATEWAY ALINE ROSSVILLE, 307415125
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
7000 SHIRLEY POND RD APT B HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT UNDER 1K
MARTIN, ISAIAH TYLER
ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA )
MARTIN, MARLIN DEMETRIOUS
7159 HOLLAND LN #B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
5505 BRAINERD RD/MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
MCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWON
2314 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWAON
2314 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCNABB, KYLE LAVERN
1010 GILLESPI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MILLER, CHARLES JOSEPH
2411 QUAIL NEST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MILLSAPS, CASEY WAYNE
13744 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOORE, LEANA MARIE
1777 BRYMER CREEK RD MC DONALD, 373535278
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATEL, ROHAAN M
I4622 MARYWEATHER LN MURFRESBORO, 371283308
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
RECKLESS DRIVING
REED, LAREN ELIZABETH
503 COLVILLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
RHINEHART, ASHLEY NICOLE
3810 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBERSON, REGINALD DEMONT
2104 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
ROSENBERGER, JEREMIAH PAUL
4498 BILL JONES ROAD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
SANDERS, MICHAEL DUWAYNE
2805 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
SNYDER, SIDNEY E
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373795724
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TAYLOR, HYACINTH K
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIS, GARY LYNN
425 WOODLAND AVE. ALTAMONT, 37301
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS METH
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS MARIJUANA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
WRIGHT, JOEL DAVID
1206 SECR 3160 CORSICANE, 75109
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
