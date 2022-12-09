Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALVARADO-MARTINEZ, ALEJANDRO ENRIQUE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/24/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLBAUGH, STONEY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/15/2003

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVAES, GERALD LEON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/02/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EVANS HOOD, SHELLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/04/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FLIPPEN, TYLER JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FONOLLERAS, MARIELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/02/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOWLER, DALVIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/10/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/31/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA NMN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT HORN, SAMUEL GARRETT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

SEXUAL CONTACT WITH INMATE BY A CORRECTIONS OFFICE HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHI LEWIS, VALERIE DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/27/1974

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT LYONS, ROBERT CODY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/31/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR MARTIN, MARLIN DEMETRIOUS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/25/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI MCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/19/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCLARTY, TERRANCE LAWAON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCNABB, KYLE LAVERN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MILLER, CHARLES JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MILLSAPS, CASEY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/31/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PATEL, ROHAAN M

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/23/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

DUI

RECKLESS DRIVING REED, LAREN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE RHINEHART, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/12/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROSENBERGER, JEREMIAH PAUL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT SANDERS, MICHAEL DUWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/05/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT TAYLOR, HYACINTH K

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/23/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

