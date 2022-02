Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVAREZ, ROLANDO VALADEZ

1845 BAYLONG PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK

1416 MANA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ROBBERY



BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE

1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043095

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BIRT, COURTNEY D

707 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOMAR, CHAD FOSTER

78 W ROGER ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CARMONA-GALLEGOS, OSCAR

5527 JEWELL ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DELASSUS, DAMON ANTHONY

178 PINEY WOODS DRIVE BAINBRIDGE, 31717

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DOUGLAS, DERRICK JEROME

827 WOODMORE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DOUGLASS, CHASE WILLIAM

5810 NORTHWOODS DR.

HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)ELLETT, AMY LEIGH2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTELLIS, MITCHELL WAYNE3404 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000GREEN, JASON ROY2545 WESSEX LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHECKMAN, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT8228 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOLLOWAY, HEIDI LYNNE10603 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONHOLMES, COURTNEY WENDELLUnknown Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHOOD, KIMBERLY ANN804 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTJACKSON, DEONTAE LAQUANE3339 PINEWOOD AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, JAMES THOMAS921 SHADY FORK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214534Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYJONES, JAVONTAE A832 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214322Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJONES, JERRY L16 TIN CAN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)JONES, MERCEDES LACTRACE100 TALLEY ROAD APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KENNEBREW, BEATRICE RENEE4501 FAGAN STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)KING, AUNDREA HOPE4425 WILD HORSE CT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTKNOX, JONATHAN RUSSELL2519 WOODFIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLIGHTFORD, NITA MONIQUE4454 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373435844Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTLYLES, DOUGLAS CLINTON483 LONGWITH RD RINGGOLD, 307364602Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeMANFACTURE,SALE,OR DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETAMINEMCCULLOUGH, JUSTIN QUATIOUS4308 GRAND AB CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCLEAN, CHARLENE ANN1050 LEWIS ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASAMAHA, DANIELE ELIAS9729 ROCKWOOD CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, DAX ALEXANDER1360 MEADOWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, DOMINIQUE ANTWOINE2021 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL2104 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL HOMICIDERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYSPENCER, BILLIE JO11202 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE799 SWANSON ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEAVER, JACKSON WYATT2414 LYNDON AVENUE APT# 19 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATIONWILDE, ADIA G910 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTWILSON, STEPHANIE LEANN174 BETSY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WITHINGTON, RICHARD JOHN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVOP (FORGERY)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)WOODS, LISA RENAY3717 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191917Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G