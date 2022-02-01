Dalton Police Department Investigating Armed Robbery At JAS Tobacco

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who held a store clerk up at gunpoint and stole nearly $2,000 in cash. The suspect wore a Covid mask that obscured his facial features, but investigators believe someone who knows him will be able to identify him by his clothing.

The incident happened on Jan. 23, at JAS Tobacco at 601 Fleming Street. At approximately 6:40 p.m., the suspect entered the store and spoke briefly to the clerk. The suspect then stepped to the side to look at a lottery display before stepping back in front of the clerk and pulling out a small black handgun and demanding that the clerk open the cash register and give him all of the money. The suspect took the cash and then fled the store, leaving in a dark colored passenger car. The suspect got away with approximately $1,820 in $10 and $20 bills.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, with a patchy beard that could be seen under the Covid mask. The suspect wore a navy blue ball cap that appeared to have a Top Golf logo, a black zip up sweatshirt over a black or gray T-shirt and gray pants. He wore eye glasses. He was recorded on store surveillance.

Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect or more information about this incident is asked to call Detective Clinton Travis at 706 278-9085, extension 9-231.