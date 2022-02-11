Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2022-006 John K. Mazzie (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4721 Tessie Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone.

(District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)b. 2022-009 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone for properties located at 7440, 7444, 7446, and 7448 Pinewood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Revised)c. 2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (Alternate Version)d. 2022-0015 Brand Properties, LLC c/o Michael Hoath (Lift All Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift all Condition Nos. 1 through 4 from Ordinance No. 10610 of previous Case No. 1996-278 from the properties located at 1188, 1200, 1204, 1206, 1208, 1209, 1210, 1218, 1232, 1290, and 1300 Premier Drive. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)e. 2022-0016 Jay Floyd (Amend and Lift All Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 1 of Ordinance No. 12183 of previous Case No. 2008-0178 to Office Uses (including Medical) only and to lift Condition Nos. 2 through 6 from Ordinance No. 12183 for property located at 2701 Walker Road. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Revised)f. 2022-005 Jerrell Reynolds, CEO of ATJ Prime Service, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing ZonetoR-1ResidentialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2901 and 2903 Dodson Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)g. 2022-0017 Jerry Isaksen, MBI (R-2 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1508 and 1510 Old Ringgold Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:MAYOR’S OFFICEa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, by adding Article IX, Chattanooga Department of Early Learning. (Added by permission of Chairman Henderson)PLANNINGb. 2021-0224 Phoenix Rising Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2700 Oak Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 01-11-2022)2021-0224 Phoenix Rising Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2700 Oak Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Works and Transportationc. MR-2021-0223 William Treff Alexander (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened public right-of-way located in the 5300 block of Bradford Avenue for a property owner located at 1723 W. 53rd Street, as detailed in the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Transportation)VII. Resolutions:MAYOR’S OFFICEa. A resolution authorizing the Office of Community Health to apply to serve as Host Site for a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) funded public health professional field position assigned for two (2) years.b. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Anthony Byrd as the City Court Clerk.COUNCIL OFFICEc. A resolution declaring the current City Council seat for District 8 previously held by Councilman Anthony Byrd to be open and vacant so that the City Council may appoint a successor pursuant to the City Charter and directing the Hamilton County Election Commission to place qualified applicants for the City Council seat for District 8 on the ballot for the August 4, 2022, General Election and if need for a Special Run-Off Election to be held on September 15, 2022. (Revised)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTd. A resolution approving the acceptance and use of HOME Investment Partnerships – American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Program funds for eligible activities outlined in the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, in the amount of $2,966,210.00.FINANCEe. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to amend by extending Purchase Order No. 526211 to Harris Computer Systems for a six (6) month renewal period from July 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, for the purpose of billing and collection of property taxes, for an amount not to exceed $85,000.00.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Water Infrastructure and Finance Innovation Act loan from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for four (4) wastewater projects: (1)EnvironmentalandEconomicInfrastructureImprovements;(2)Thermal Hydrolysis Process; (3) Oxygen Plant Replacement; and (4) Wet Weather Treatment Upgrades, for an amount up to $186 million, with matching funds up to $151 million, for a total estimated cost up to $337 million, and authorizing payment of the application fee, in the amount of $100,000.00.g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with ENCO Tennessee, LLC, as the result of competitive Requests for Proposals for sewer billing services for a one (1) year term, with four (4) optional one (1) year renewals, for a cost of $1.24 per bill per month, excluding postage, in the first year, plus setup, licensing, and incidentals, such as shut-off notice printing, call center services, etc., for a total amount not to exceed $1.2 million.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? Imbibe, LLC d/b/a Imbibe (1616 Broad Street) – Certificate of Compliance for Liquor Store (District 7)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:MAYOR’S OFFICEa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, by adding Article IX, Chattanooga Department of Early Learning. (Added by permission of Chairman Henderson)PLANNINGb. 2021-0224 Phoenix Rising Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2700 Oak Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 01-11-2022)2021-0224 Phoenix Rising Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2700 Oak Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Works and Transportationc. MR-2021-0223 William Treff Alexander (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened public right-of-way located in the 5300 block of Bradford Avenue for a property owner located at 1723 W. 53rd Street, as detailed in the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Transportation)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGb. 2021-0213 PBD Development GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga Hotel Properties Investment, LLC, and Napier Associates (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions of #11B and #11C from Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060, from the properties located in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Elam Lane, and the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Gunbarrel Road, 2321 Lifestyle Way, and 7344 McCutcheon Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Staff recommends deferral for sixty (60) days). (Deferred from 02-01-2022)2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 02-08-2022)2022-007 David Fidati (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone three (3) unaddressed properties in the 1200 block of North Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Cromwell Development I, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for an additional term of one (1) year, through March 31, 2023, for the use of the gymnasium at Cromwell Hills Apartments to operate programs for youth, young adults, and families on the property located at 3940 Camellia Drive and further identified as a portion of Tax Map No. 137E-A-001. (District 5)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor of his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Dardenelle Long, in substantially the form attached, for the lease of the Barn at Brown Acres golf course, for the keeping of animals consistent with zoning requirements, at the address of 406 Brown Road on a portion of Tax Map No. 158I-G-001, for an additional term of one (1) year, through March 31, 2023, for the monthly rent of $200.00. (District 6)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Chattanooga Hockey, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the additional term of one (1) year, through March 31, 2023, for the continued use of a portion of the skate park property at 1785 Reggie White Boulevard, identified as Tax Map No. 145K-E-001.01, for the annual rent of $1.00. (District 7)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Chattanooga Housing Authority, in substantially the form attached, for an additional term of one (1) year, through March 31, 2023, for the use of the Sheila Jennings Wellness Center to operate programs for youth, young adults, and families on the property located at 1201 Poplar Street, and further identified as a portion of Tax Map No. 145F-A-002. (District 7)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept Emergency Solution Grant funds from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), for approximately $161,250.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEf. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Karista Jones as Administrator for the Department of Early Learning.g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Mande Lawrence as the Chief Human Resources Officer. (Added by permission of Chairman Henderson)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Works and Transportationh. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, for an amount up to $25 million. (District 8)i. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to contract with CDM Smith, Inc. for grant writing and to collect data, compile the required benefit-cost analysis, and assemble the full grant application package, for the firm fixed price of $150,000.00. (District 8)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.