Cleveland Police Issue Numerous Citations, Make 2 DUI Arrests In Sobriety Checks

Officers with the Cleveland Police Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint and enforcement in the areas of Keith Street, 25th Street, North Lee Highway and Inman Street this past Saturday.

The sobriety checkpoint was conducted from 7-9 p.m. and localized on Keith Street at 23rd Street in the northbound lanes of traffic. Officials said 462 vehicles came through the checkpoint, resulting in 14 city citations, three state citations, two warnings, nine child safety seat checks and the donation of three child safety seats for families in need.

After the checkpoint concluded, CPD officers continued in traffic enforcement efforts around the listed areas, which also resulted in 16 traffic stops, three city citations, one state citation, seven warnings, one report, two DUI arrests and one warrant arrest.