Paul McCartney To Play Thompson-Boling Arena On May 31

Friday, February 18, 2022

Following more than a year of speculation, Paul McCartney on Friday announced the GOT BACK Tour,  a 13-city return to U.S. stages, kicking off April 28 with his first ever show in Spokane WA and running through to June 16 in East Rutherford NJ, where he will play MetLife Stadium for the first time since 2016.

GOT BACK will see McCartney’s live debuts in Hollywood FL, Knoxville TN and Winston-Salem NC, his first Fort Worth TX and Baltimore MD shows since 1976 with Wings and 1964 with The Beatles, respectively, and his first Oakland CA date in 20 years.

The tour will also include stops in cities where Paul has put in more recent yet no less unforgettable performances, including Boston MA, Los Angeles CA, Orlando FL, Seattle WA, and Syracuse NY. 

Tickets for all GOT BACK tour dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Feb.y 22, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10 p.m. local time. For a full itinerary, see below or check  paulmccartneygotback.com.


GOT BACK marks McCartney’s first series of live shows since his FRESHEN UP Tour wrapped in July 2019 - its 39-date 12-country odyssey concluding with a sold-out show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.


PAUL McCARTNEY
GOT BACK
Tour 2022

Thursday April 28             Spokane WA                      Spokane Arena 
Monday May 2                  Seattle WA                         Climate Pledge Arena
Tuesday May 3                 Seattle WA                         Climate Pledge Arena
Friday May 6                     Oakland CA                        Oakland Arena
Friday May 13                   Los Angeles CA                 SoFi Stadium
Tuesday May 17               Fort Worth TX                   Dickies Arena
Saturday May 21              Winston Salem NC           Truist Field
Wednesday May 25          Hollywood FL                   Hard Rock Live
Saturday May 28              Orlando FL                         Camping World Stadium
Tuesday May 31               Knoxville TN                      Thompson-Boling Arena
Saturday June 4                Syracuse NY                      Carrier Dome
Tuesday June 7                 Boston MA                         Fenway Park 
Sunday June 12                Baltimore MD                   Oriole Park
Thursday June 16             East Rutherford NJ          Met Life Stadium

 


February 18, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Waiting For Pizza Won't Move Her Car; Wife Pepper-Sprays Her Husband

February 18, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

February 18, 2022

Sheriff Hammond Endorses Matt Hullander As County Mayor


Police were called because there was a vehicle parked in the middle of the road at 205 Broad St. in front of Mellow Mushroom. The car had its flashers on. A man who works with the Parking Authority ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond has endorsed Matt Hullander as "the best choice for Hamilton County mayor." The outgoing sheriff said he met with all three candidates for the office and ... (click for more)



Opinion

The County Should Get Out Of The Ambulance Business

County Mayor Coppinger, thank you for acknowledging what a burden it would be for taxpayers to provide an adequate ambulance service through a government bureaucracy. Throwing more money at it won’t fix the problem though. People in the healthcare industry typically don’t favor working for bureaucrats, which is the real problem in Hamilton County. Do like a lot of other counties ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Equity - It's Baloney

The newspaper’s headline blared, “(Schools) Official Reaffirms Commitment to Equity” and I, for one, have about had it up to here with “equity.” We all know there is no such thing and, when I read about “diversity,” that is just today’s dance-around word for racism, pure and simple. I’m sick and tired of the race card and before some of the “woke” mongers hurl expletives at me, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Fall At Alabama, 74-64

No. 12/8 Tennessee ran into a hot-handed Alabama team on Thursday, falling 74-64 to a Crimson Tide squad that hit 10 threes and shot 45.5 percent on the night. Junior Tamari Key led UT (21-5, 10-3 SEC) with a season-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Rae Burrell and junior Jordan Horston were also in double digits with 13 and 12, respectively. Megan Abrams was the ... (click for more)

Last-Second 3 Sinks Mocs In 73-70 Heartbreaker

The Chattanooga Mocs had a chance to clinch at least a tie for the Southern Conference basketball title on Thursday night at McKenzie Arena, but the visitors from UNC Greensboro had other plans. It was Kobe Langley’s 3 from the top of the key with the shot clock winding down and the game clock at three seconds that spelled the difference as the Spartans improved to 16-11 overall ... (click for more)


