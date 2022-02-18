Paul McCartney To Play Thompson-Boling Arena On May 31

Following more than a year of speculation, Paul McCartney on Friday announced the GOT BACK Tour, a 13-city return to U.S. stages, kicking off April 28 with his first ever show in Spokane WA and running through to June 16 in East Rutherford NJ, where he will play MetLife Stadium for the first time since 2016.



GOT BACK will see McCartney’s live debuts in Hollywood FL, Knoxville TN and Winston-Salem NC, his first Fort Worth TX and Baltimore MD shows since 1976 with Wings and 1964 with The Beatles, respectively, and his first Oakland CA date in 20 years.

The tour will also include stops in cities where Paul has put in more recent yet no less unforgettable performances, including Boston MA, Los Angeles CA, Orlando FL, Seattle WA, and Syracuse NY.Tickets for all GOT BACK tour dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Feb.y 22, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10 p.m. local time. For a full itinerary, see below or check paulmccartneygotback.com



GOT BACK marks McCartney’s first series of live shows since his FRESHEN UP Tour wrapped in July 2019 - its 39-date 12-country odyssey concluding with a sold-out show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.