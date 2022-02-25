 Friday, February 25, 2022 47.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Sleep Inn Customer Has Man Riding Around, Screaming At Her; Man Shaving In Read House Bathroom May Be Shoplifter

Friday, February 25, 2022

A woman at Sleep Inn at 2351 Shallowford Village Dr. told police a man was riding around her motel and screaming at her. The man kept calling the front desk saying that they need to kick the woman out. The woman said the man had a relationship with her grandson in the past and he has been a problem ever since. The woman just wanted to have a police report.

* * *

A woman on East 4th Street told police someone entered her unlocked 2013 Nissan Pathfinder and stole her house key, about $10 in loose change and a Chromebook that belongs to the schools.

* * *

Police were notified by TDOT Help Truck personnel that a heavy load vehicle had struck the bridge at I-75 and Ringgold Road. The TDOT driver was following the semi northbound on I-75. Police were able to get with the heavy load semi and TDOT at 9.5 mile marker where his rear brakes were smoking. TDOT bridge inspectors checked the bridge underside and then responded to the semi. THP responded and completed a primary report.

* * *

The founder of Reading Changes Lives, Inc. on East 10th Street called police and said someone stole a sign that says "Coming Soon Reading Changes Lives". He said it was on a lot where they plan to start the business.

* * *

The resident of an apartment on Shallowford Road asked police to remove a woman from the apartment. Police learned the woman is homeless and the resident had invited her over. The woman gathered her belongings and left the apartment. At her request, the officer gave her a ride to the CARTA bus stop at 6951 Lee Hwy.

* * *

Police located a blue pickup truck on Big Ridge Road that came back as stolen. The officer was able to confirm the vehicle as stolen out of Virginia. NCIC was contacted through dispatch and told to remove the vehicle. The officer was not able to locate the suspect who had a verified non-extraditable warrant out of Virginia. The vehicle was towed away.

* * *

Police responded to Ranco Circle to back up medical staff. An officer spoke with the complainant who would not state what the issue was initially, and began saying he just needed a ride away from here. Eventually it was found that the man was an alcoholic and was going through possible withdrawals. The man denied there was an emergency and refused any medical treatment.  Police left the area after the man went back inside the residence.

* * *

Police were requested to pick up a stolen pistol on Cherryton Drive by Sequatchie County. The officer was told the gun was sold to a man at America Cash and Pawn. The man purchased the gun legally and he had no knowledge of it being stolen. The officer arrived, met with the man and explained the situation and the man surrendered the gun. He requested a complaint card so he could show it to America Cash and Pawn in an attempt to retrieve what he spent. The officer provided him with a card. The gun was logged into the property room. The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office will clear the gun from NCIC and notify the owner.

* * *

An officer was called to Wilkesview Drove to assist a man in retrieving his property. He said his ex-girlfriend was in possession of a vehicle that belonged to him. He was requesting an officer to talk to her to retrieve the keys. When the officer ran the registration, both the man and ex-girlfriend were equal owners of the vehicle. The officer told the man police could not make her give him the keys because she was an equal owner. The man left the scene.

* * *

An officer observed a person that matched the description of a shoplifter hanging out in front of the Read House, 107 ML King Blvd. The man had been described to the officer in a shoplifting from the day before. The man saw the officer and started to walk into the Read House. The officer found the man in the bathroom shaving and doing other things. Once he exited the bathroom, the officer asked him for his information because the hotel did not want him in their bathroom grooming himself. The officer looked to see if the store that reported the shoplifting made a police report, which they hadn't.


Opinion

Guess The Cold War's Not Over After All

Geez I specifically remember the Community Organizer telling us 10 years ago during a debate with Mitt Romney that the Cold War was over. To be specific: "In the third presidential debate between the two candidates in October 2012, Obama went directly after Romney for that remark. "When you were asked, 'What's the biggest geopolitical threat facing America,' you said 'Russia.' ... (click for more)

Russia's Invasion Of The Ukraine Is Not Good (And Response)

2:55 a.m., Feb. 24, 2022: Russia's invasion of Ukraine Having taught political science at UTC, confidently, this is not good. In addition to lives and infrastructure, it will also cause economic dilemmas in the USA and around the world. We can begin to see it immediately, and by the time we all wake up this morning. Especially at the gas pump. Chances are, it will draw ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: We'll All Miss Mickey Dearstone

While the pandemic had distanced me from the University of Tennessee sporting events I write about in this space, it has brought me closer to Mickey Dearstone. Take your blessings where you find them – and when. This one came just in time. Dearstone has been the radio voice of the Tennessee women’s basketball team for the past 23 seasons. He announced his retirement this ... (click for more)

Chandler Scores 23 To Lead Vols Past Missouri

Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC win over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory. Josiah-Jordan James added nine. The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half. Missouri, with several players on ... (click for more)


