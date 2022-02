Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, WILSON

1015 N 9TH STREET MILWAUKEE, 53233

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BEENE, CHRISTY LYNN

7319 SUTTON ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK

1416 MANA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BENTLEY, TERRANCE MARCEL

2207 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR

4725 DAYTON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37328

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY

10951 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH

324 FOX RUN CIRCLE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



CRAWLEY, JACOB DYLAN

9734 MILLER COUNTRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CRUZ, LEONEL

2102 CURTIS ST CLEVELAND, 37373

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, RICHARD EUGENE

551 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, ROBERT A

812 GLAMIS CIRCLE SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DESHIELDS, SAMUEL DREW

2318 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DICKERSON, JOHN MATTHEW

2112 DALLAS LAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DOLLMONT, KEVIN BERNARD

2701 BENTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374063621

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



ESCOTO MARTINEZ, IGNACIO

4520 DELASHMITT RD APT 103 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FLEMISTER, DOMINQUE LEDARIUS

2701 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061558

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GLADDEN, KENNETH LEROY

3307 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW



HACKLER, ARTHUR LAVON

8918 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR

117 BAXTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HARRAWOOD, BRANDON REVUELL

4100 FOREST ACRES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT



HILL, JARED LEVI

9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT



HOLLOWAY, RYAN LEE

1723 BRAYTON MOUNTAIN ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



JARRETT, STEVEN DALE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE

5308 UPSHAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR

1205 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JOINER, GARY LORENZO

105 DOGWOOD STREET DALEVILLE, 36322

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



JONES, ZACHARY ALLEN

1909 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KILGORE, BRANDON L

184 BLOODY SKIES RD DUNLAP, 37367

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



LAYNE, JASON ROBERT WAYNE

130 ALTON TER ROSSVILLE, 307414220

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



LEEDS, GARETH K

157 SHADY BROOK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LOPEZ-DIAZ, JOSE ANIBAL

426 E 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

VIO.





DRIVERS LICENSE LAWLYDA, BRIAN M1029 ARMON TERR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTMANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB2207 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSMAY, BRITTANY LAVINA9722 OWLS NEST COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN1312 ELI RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY ($10000.00-$59999.00)PARKER, JERRY CHAD11029 EUSTUS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyREGISTRATION VIOLATIONDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDDUI 1STPARKER, QUARMAINE OBRIEN2436 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062666Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORPOWELL, STEPHEN LOGAN1225 LAREDO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANADUI- DRUGSRAMIREZ SIMON, MANUEL MOLMAR619 44TH ST WEST PALM BEACH, 33407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREREID, LYDIA KAY3827 ALTIMIRA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, DCHONDRA414 NORTH LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTROBLERO-GONZALEZ, LUIS E3513 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072012Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESAPP, LOUIS CHARLES9610 OLD DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTSHIPLEY, HUNTER KANE1010 HILLCREST ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETRYON, BRITTANY MARIE725 FOLTON STREET APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VINCENT, REBECCA J270 HILLWOOD DRIVE BOWLING GREEN, 42101Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTWALKER, GEORGE ANTHONY1701 AWHILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37379Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILEY, SHANEL D305 VALLEY VIEW AVE Chattanooga, 374152632Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE