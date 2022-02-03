Governor Lee Proposes Significant Investments In Transportation And Infrastructure

The Tennessee Department of Transportation would receive more than $600 million as part of Governor Bill Lee’s FY22-23 Budget proposal.

“We have an obligation to future generations to invest in our roads and bridges and propel economic growth,” said Governor Lee. “Tennessee’s strong fiscal position allows us to make strategic investments in infrastructure and ensure progress on critical projects across the state.”

TDOT stands to gain $626.5 million that will go toward accelerating IMPROVE Act projects, interchange improvements in rural areas, and road infrastructure projects in our fastest-growing counties, to name a few.

Economic Development Projects = $77M

State Highway Partnership Program = $266M

Rural Interchange Improvement Program = $176M

IMPROVE Act Acceleration = $100M

Enhanced Litter Removal = $4M

Transportation Equity Fund = $3.5M

“Tennessee is one of only five states with no transportation debt,” said TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato. “We are excited and grateful for the additional funding that will no doubt keep us in good financial health and accommodate the ever-growing needs of our citizens."

Here is a list of 22 new projects planned for several counties across the state. These proposed projects address economic development, state highways, and Rural Interchange Improvements.

I. Economic Development Projects

1. Widening of State Route 334 at Louisville Loop and Proffitt Springs Road $ 15,000,000 Blount County

2. Cleveland Street Extension and I-24 Underpass 40,000,000 Davidson Countyu

3. Construction of Facility on New Alignment from Meadow Park Lane to Riverport Road 22,000,000 Sullivan County

Total Economic Development Projects $ 77,000,000

II. State Highway Partnership Program Projects

1. I-40 Interchange at Watt Road $ 35,000,000 Knox County

2. I-40 Interchange at Campbell Station Road 48,000,000 Knox County

3. State Route 449 Extension (Veterans Blvd) 39,000,000 Sevier County

4. I-40 Interchange at McCrory Lane 28,000,000 Davidson County

5. I-24 Interchange at Buchanan Road 24,000,000 Rutherford County

6. State Route 386 from State Route 174 to State Route 109 76,000,000 Sumner County

7. I-40 Interchange at Christmasville Road - Phase 2 16,000,000 Madison County

Total State Highway Partnership Program Projects $ 266,000,000

III. Rural Interchange Improvement Program Projects

1. I-40 Interchange at State Route 50 - Reconstruct Interchange, Widen State Route 50, Add High Mast Lighting $ 22,000,000 Hickman County

2. I-40 Interchange at State Route 13 - Reconstruct Interchange, Widen State Route 13, Add High Mast Lighting 11,000,000 Humphreys County

3. I-40 Interchange at State Route 56 - Reconstruct Interchange, Widen State Route 56, Add High Mast Lighting 22,000,000 Putnam County

4. I-40 Interchange at State Route 73 - Ramp Improvements, Widen State Route 73, Add High Mast Lighting 22,000,000 Cocke County

5. I-40 Interchange at State Route 69 - Ramp Improvements 11,000,000 Decatur 6. I-24 Interchange at State Route 50 - Ramp Improvements, Add High Mast Lighting 11,000,000 Grundy County

7. I-26 Interchange at State Route 359 - Add High Mast Lighting 5,500,000 Carter County

8. I-40 Interchange at State Route 48 - Ramp Improvements, Widen State Route 48, Add High Mast Lighting 16,500,000 Dickson & Hickman Counties

9. I-40 Interchange at State Route 1 - Ramp Improvements, Add High Mast Lighting 11,000,000 Haywood County

10. I-40 Interchange at State Route 104 - Reconstruct Interchange, Widen State Route 104, Add High Mast Lighting 22,000,000 Henderson County

11. I-24 Interchange at State Route 15 - Ramp Improvements, Widen State Route 15, Add High Mast Lighting 16,500,000 Marion County

12. I-26 Interchange at State Route 173 - Add High Mast Lighting 5,500,000 Unicoi County

Total Rural Interchange Improvement Program Projects $ 176,000,000