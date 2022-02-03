 Thursday, February 3, 2022 59.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Governor Lee Proposes Significant Investments In Transportation And Infrastructure

TDOT List Of Projects Ready To Go Once Approved

Thursday, February 3, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Transportation would receive more than $600 million as part of Governor Bill Lee’s FY22-23 Budget proposal.

“We have an obligation to future generations to invest in our roads and bridges and propel economic growth,” said Governor Lee. “Tennessee’s strong fiscal position allows us to make strategic investments in infrastructure and ensure progress on critical projects across the state.”

TDOT stands to gain $626.5 million that will go toward accelerating IMPROVE Act projects, interchange improvements in rural areas, and road infrastructure projects in our fastest-growing counties, to name a few.

Economic Development Projects = $77M
State Highway Partnership Program = $266M
Rural Interchange Improvement Program = $176M
IMPROVE Act Acceleration = $100M
Enhanced Litter Removal = $4M
Transportation Equity Fund = $3.5M

“Tennessee is one of only five states with no transportation debt,” said TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato. “We are excited and grateful for the additional funding that will no doubt keep us in good financial health and accommodate the ever-growing needs of our citizens."

Here is a list of 22 new projects planned for several counties across the state. These proposed projects address economic development, state highways, and Rural Interchange Improvements.

I. Economic Development Projects

1. Widening of State Route 334 at Louisville Loop and Proffitt Springs Road $ 15,000,000 Blount County

2. Cleveland Street Extension and I-24 Underpass 40,000,000 Davidson Countyu

3. Construction of Facility on New Alignment from Meadow Park Lane to Riverport Road 22,000,000 Sullivan County

Total Economic Development Projects $ 77,000,000

II. State Highway Partnership Program Projects

1. I-40 Interchange at Watt Road $ 35,000,000 Knox County

2. I-40 Interchange at Campbell Station Road 48,000,000 Knox County

3. State Route 449 Extension (Veterans Blvd) 39,000,000 Sevier County

4. I-40 Interchange at McCrory Lane 28,000,000 Davidson County

5. I-24 Interchange at Buchanan Road 24,000,000 Rutherford County

6. State Route 386 from State Route 174 to State Route 109 76,000,000 Sumner County

7. I-40 Interchange at Christmasville Road - Phase 2 16,000,000 Madison County 

Total State Highway Partnership Program Projects $ 266,000,000

III. Rural Interchange Improvement Program Projects

1. I-40 Interchange at State Route 50 - Reconstruct Interchange, Widen State Route 50, Add High Mast Lighting $ 22,000,000 Hickman County

2. I-40 Interchange at State Route 13 - Reconstruct Interchange, Widen State Route 13, Add High Mast Lighting 11,000,000 Humphreys County

3. I-40 Interchange at State Route 56 - Reconstruct Interchange, Widen State Route 56, Add High Mast Lighting 22,000,000 Putnam County

4. I-40 Interchange at State Route 73 - Ramp Improvements, Widen State Route 73, Add High Mast Lighting 22,000,000 Cocke County

5. I-40 Interchange at State Route 69 - Ramp Improvements 11,000,000 Decatur 6. I-24 Interchange at State Route 50 - Ramp Improvements, Add High Mast Lighting 11,000,000 Grundy County

7. I-26 Interchange at State Route 359 - Add High Mast Lighting 5,500,000 Carter County

8. I-40 Interchange at State Route 48 - Ramp Improvements, Widen State Route 48, Add High Mast Lighting 16,500,000 Dickson & Hickman Counties

9. I-40 Interchange at State Route 1 - Ramp Improvements, Add High Mast Lighting 11,000,000 Haywood County

10. I-40 Interchange at State Route 104 - Reconstruct Interchange, Widen State Route 104, Add High Mast Lighting 22,000,000 Henderson County

11. I-24 Interchange at State Route 15 - Ramp Improvements, Widen State Route 15, Add High Mast Lighting 16,500,000 Marion County

12. I-26 Interchange at State Route 173 - Add High Mast Lighting 5,500,000 Unicoi County

Total Rural Interchange Improvement Program Projects $ 176,000,000


Opinion

Please Stop Wasting The Time Of Our Police Officers

I am always amazed at the numerous stories that send our Chattanooga Police officers on calls where situations could have been prevented. First, if you leave your car running with the doors unlocked, expect that your car will be gone when you come back. Secondly, please stop leaving valuables such as wallets, credit cards, cash, tools, computers and other valuables in your ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Thank You Note

One of the most endearing features in my weekly edition of the Epoch Times is entitled, “Dear Next Generation.” This is where older readers pass on wisdom to future generations and in the current issue a retired CEO in Michigan reveals a great truth about an undefeated luxury we all have in common. You don’t even have to be good at it because its magic works like nothing you have ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Softball Picked to Finish Third In SoCon

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s softball team landed four players on the All-SoCon Preseason Second Team as voted on by the league coaches, the league office announced Thursday afternoon. The Mocs (25) received one first-place vote and were selected to finish third in the coaches’ poll. Emily Coltharp (INF), Gracey Kruse (OF), Liz Rodebaugh (OF) and Hannah Wood ... (click for more)

Mocs Win Streak Snapped At Samford, 80-72

Despite a career-high 31 points from graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste , the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its five-game win streak snapped during an 80-72 defeat to Samford in Southern Conference action on the road inside the Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday evening. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 18-5 overall and is tied atop the SoCon regular season ... (click for more)


