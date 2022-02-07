New Home2 Suites Hotel Planned Across From Convention Center That Would Include A 7th Floor Rooftop Bar

A new Home2 Suites hotel planned to be built across Carter Street from the Chattanooga Convention Center would include six stories and a seventh floor rooftop bar.

The seventh floor rooftop bar would be set back from the outer edge of the sixth floor walls, it was stated.

The matter will go before the Form Based Code Committee to seek permission to go above a six-floor height limit.

Location of the new hotel is at 1201 Carter St.

Parking is to be from the rear of the hotel, adjacent to U.S. 27.

The committee meets on Thursday at 2 p.m.