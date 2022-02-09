2 Arrested On Multiple Charges In Walker County

Two people were arrested on Monday on multiple charges in Walker County.

Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force went to 511 Cook Road in Walker County on Monday, to locate Cheyenne Roberts. Ms. Roberts had an active felony probation warrant. Agents located Ms. Roberts inside a camper on the property. Also located in the camper was Jonathan Alexander.

Agents executed a search warrant of the camper and an outbuilding after locating narcotics. Agents located approximately eight ounces of suspected Methamphetamine, an amount of LSD, Shrooms also known as Psilocybin, approximately four ounces of Marijuana, 70 pills believed to be Alprazolam, and three firearms.

Alexander was charged with trafficking Methamphetamine, possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I-LSD, possession of Schedule I-Psilocybin, possession of Schedule IV-Alprazolam, possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Marijuana more than an ounce, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Ms. Roberts was charged with felony probation violation, trafficking Methamphetamine, possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I-LSD, possession of Schedule I-Psilocybin, possession of Schedule IV-Alprazolam, possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Marijuana more than an ounce, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

The Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of The Walker County Sheriff Office, The Chattooga County Sheriff Office, The Dade County Sheriff Office, The Trion Police Department, and The Department of Community Supervision.