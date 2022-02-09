 Wednesday, February 9, 2022 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

2 Arrested On Multiple Charges In Walker County

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Two people were arrested on Monday on multiple charges in Walker County.

Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force went to 511 Cook Road in Walker County on Monday, to locate Cheyenne Roberts. Ms. Roberts had an active felony probation warrant. Agents located Ms. Roberts inside a camper on the property. Also located in the camper was Jonathan Alexander. 

Agents executed a search warrant of the camper and an outbuilding after locating narcotics. Agents located approximately eight ounces of suspected Methamphetamine, an amount of LSD, Shrooms also known as Psilocybin, approximately four ounces of Marijuana, 70 pills believed to be Alprazolam, and three firearms.

Alexander was charged with trafficking Methamphetamine, possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I-LSD, possession of Schedule I-Psilocybin, possession of Schedule IV-Alprazolam, possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Marijuana more than an ounce, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Ms. Roberts was charged with felony probation violation, trafficking Methamphetamine, possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I-LSD, possession of Schedule I-Psilocybin, possession of Schedule IV-Alprazolam, possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Marijuana more than an ounce, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

The Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of The Walker County Sheriff Office, The Chattooga County Sheriff Office, The Dade County Sheriff Office, The Trion Police Department, and The Department of Community Supervision.


February 9, 2022

Hamilton County Has 4 More COVID Deaths And 243 New Cases

February 9, 2022

Chase Ends With Suspect Vehicle Crashing Into Local Barbecue Restaurant Wednesday Morning

February 9, 2022

Georgia Has 167 More Coronavirus Deaths And 3,512 New Cases


The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 243 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 207 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 95,595. There were ... (click for more)

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy Unit Lieutenant observed a Ford Fusion driving recklessly on Glenwood Drive a t approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday . The suspect vehicle ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 167 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 28,358. There are 3,512 new cases reported on Wednesday, ... (click for more)



Ken Combs And Robert Eldridge Will Be Missed In Red Bank

Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us. For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn’t start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Compassion Never Dies

There have been many times I’ve written on the miracles in Neonatal Intensive Care Units and, while my versions are always warm and fuzzy, I have thought about the couple, maybe two beds over, who have lost their baby, and the anguish they must feel as they watch other children live. This story isn’t meant to dump on anyone but … on a day where the February sun is bright enough ... (click for more)

Kentucky Standout Rhyne Howard Named To Cheryl Miller Award Top-10 List

Another day, another national watch list for University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard, who has been tabbed to the Cheryl Miller Award Top-10 Watch List. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. ... (click for more)

Light On Her Feet - Karsen Murphy Made A Leap Of Faith And Landed With The Mocs

When most basketball players fall, a once-coordinated athlete loses all ability to control their limbs and they crash to the floor like a rock hitting still pond water. Gravity wins out over reflexes and the result is often the painful scene of a body slamming into the hardwood and sliding a few inches or feet afterward. This is especially true of taller players, whose momentum ... (click for more)


