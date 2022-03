Nine people have applied to the city council to be appointed as District 8 council member.

They are Randolph Beck , Harold Burke, Jr. , Michael Feely , Malarie Marsh , Marie Mott , Marvene Noel , Kenneth Smith, LaFrederick Thirkill , and Armand Wine .

The appointee will serve until an election in August.

The appointee will be free to run in the election.