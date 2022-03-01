Chattanooga Police Department To Crack Down On Speeders

Chattanooga Police Department Special Ops/Traffic Division on Tuesday held a press conference regarding an increase in traffic enforcement.

Lt. Danny Jones highlighted the fact that Chattanooga is on pace for a record fatality year. While other parts of the state are seeing increases in crashes, Hamilton County, particularly Chattanooga, is experiencing a higher than normal pace for fatal crashes.

There have been seven fatal crashes in 2022, as compared to two at this time in 2021. Lt. Jones said speed has been the main factor in most of the fatal crashes this year.

Lt. Jones said there will be an increase of traffic enforcement in the Chattanooga area, particularly focusing on speeders.



