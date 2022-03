Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AFMAN, MALEAH NICOLE

741 MOROSGO DR NE ATLANTA, 30324

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PUTNAM CO GA)



APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE

4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS

2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BATES, SHAVONNA NICOLE

315 16TH ST.

SW BIRMINGHAM,Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYBENETTO, SAMANTHA ASHLEY275 S MCDONALD RD SW MC DONALD, 373535409Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYBROWN, DEOUNTAY L2252 E 26TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBUCHANAN, HOMER LEBRON1907 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOP SIGN VIOLATIONBURKS, JOHN D3413 COUNTRY HILL RD ANITOCH, 370131017Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREBURTON, BRANDI LATRICE5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGG ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGG ASSAULT)CAMPBELL, BECKY DIANEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)CAMPBELL, ROBIN MARKETTA7356 LEE HWY LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDCARTER, DEONTE QUINTIN1710 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCASEY, RICKY STORM100 SPENCER DR. LOT 10 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECLARK, CODY B1810 SOUTH KELLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374046219Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COCHRAN, REBEKAH DALTON105 SUNNYBROOK TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORCOSBY, DAVID LAMAR2610 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045418Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRESSWELL, JOSHUA SHANE103 RIDGEWAY DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOCKERY, KEVIN RYAN1185 MTN CREEK RD 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DROUILLARD, BLAKE ALEXANDERHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTYEVANS, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT106 LAUREL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFRADY, JIMMY LEE3008 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071515Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePETITION TO REVOKEGEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS410 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYGREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE5325 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREGORIA-AMROCIO, ROSENDO1116 E 35 PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN10711 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)JAMERSON, CHLOE SHNAE3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJARVIS, DALLAS IZAYAH703 MYSTIC TRAIL APT 201 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJORDAN, DUSTIN FLOYD185 BARNARD CIR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)LIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH A936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNDERAGE DRINKINGLOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI5262 ROTARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYLOVELADY, ALEXIS LEIGH ANN2805 SUCK CREEK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MEYER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN3617 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLAWAY, WILLIAM LEE3005 HENDERSON AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO APPEARMILLER-SEALE, MICHAEL HUNTER170 BELLEVIEW DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NOSIS, KEITH ANTHONYHomeless Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARIS, BOBBY LEE7470 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPASCUAL DIEGO, JOSE1812 S HAWTHORNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPETTY, ERNEST RAYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOWELL, ASHLEY MICHIELL6934 Glen Errol Way East Ridge, 374124059Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRANDOLPH, CODY ALLEN5325 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARREEL, ALONZO JOSE3336 PINEWOOD AVENUE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERIGGINS, SHEDRICK LAVONNE1409 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBBINS, THOMAS LEBRON2414 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044621Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRUE, MARQUITA NATE2101 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, MARC LESLIE3212 GLEASON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEEVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSTEFFNER, STEPHEN RICH7710 E BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TAYLOR, AUSTIN RYAN3806 COTTONWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRIPPENSEE, TABATHA R1111 ELAINE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VANDERGRIFF, JERRY BRAD112 RIDGEWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, NIKKIE NICOLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE215 BROOK HOWARD DR SE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWITTEN, CAREY JASON676 MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)