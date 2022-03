A man who has been on the run since a murder in Nashville last May 12 has been apprehended at a residence in Chattanooga.

Authorities said Melvin Evans, 51, was taken into custody on Thursday by the U.S. Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

He is charged in the case in which 24-year-old Jashaun Cane-Germane was shot and killed after an argument at a market on Fairfield Avenue.

Evans is to be returned to Nashville to face the charge.